Chicken – a go-to comfort food ingredient

We cook a lot of chicken dishes at home. It is one of our go-to ingredients for comfort food and thankfully there are so many different chicken dishes out there to make. Chicken thighs are our favourite because they are less fussy and braise nicely in the oven without drying out. Bone in chicken also has a better flavour.
I had planned to make Chicken Marsala before I realized there was no longer a bottle of Marsala at the back of the liquor cabinet! Thankfully there was sherry, which is a wonderful substitute.
I just finished writing an article on dessert wines which is probably why I thought of Chicken Marsala in the first place.
B.C. makes so many delicious dessert wines with icewine being the most iconic. Late harvest wines are also delicious with less celebrity. They are also easier for the wineries to create because icewine production has very strict rules of creation before it can be called icewine. Firstly, the grapes must be picked at -8 C or more! We are talking freezing cold outside with the poor crews picking freezing grapes. The grapes also must be crushed while they are still frozen. With late harvest wines, the wineries just allow those grapes longer “hang time” on the vines so they shrivel and concentrate flavours.
Dessert wines are delicious on their own as the actual dessert finale to your meal but also pair beautifully with cheese course or with desserts. Pairing sweet with sweet works in this case.
Quails’ Gate has a special dessert wine called: Optima Late Harvest Botrytis Affected. This means that the grapes have a fungus called Botrytis cinerea – also known as Noble Rot. And in this case – it is a good thing. The Botrytis makes the grapes shrivel and intensifies sweetness. It also adds its lovely accent flavours like honey. The 2017 tasting notes are as follows: With a pronounced intensity on the nose, expect bright notes of peach, apricot, summer blossoms and almonds. On the palate, the wine is lusciously sweet with notes of orange zest and stone fruit that are beautifully balanced with vibrant acidity and a long, citrus finish.
——————————
Play Steve Perry’s “Oh Sherry!” and sing loudly when cooking this delicious dish. Marsala wine can also be used, and you could substitute chicken breasts or boneless chicken thighs that will take less browning and oven time. The rich mushroom sauce is the star here – a classic retro favourite.
Serve with rice, potatoes or polenta to soak up the sauce.
Oh Sherry!
Chicken
Ingredients:
• 6 chicken thighs
• 1/2 tsp sea salt
• 1 cup flour
• 2 tbsp Olive Oil
• 12 small mushrooms cut in half or quartered if large
• 2 tbsp butter
• 1/2 cup sweet onion, chopped finely
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 cup sherry
• 1/2 cup chicken broth
• 3/4 cup whipping cream
• 1/2 cup parsley, chopped to serve
Salt and pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Use a large cast iron pan with a lid (I love my Staub but other oven safe large base Dutch oven or pan works).
Dry chicken with paper towels and season with sea salt. Dredge in flour and shake off extra (this is a tip that helps reduce the the chicken oil splatter!)
Heat olive oil and brown chicken for 3-4 minutes per side – start with skin side up because it sticks. Remove to plate lined with paper towel to drain excess oil. Remove almost all of the extra oil from pan and add butter.
Sauté onion for 2 minutes then add garlic for 1 minute before adding mushrooms. Sauté for 2 minutes then add sherry to deglaze pan. Simmer for 2-3 minutes to reduce a little then add chicken stock. Remove from heat and then stir in cream and season with thyme, salt and pepper.
Add chicken back, cover and put into oven for 20 minutes.
Remove cover and cook another 20 minutes.
Enjoy!
——————————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at
@jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com