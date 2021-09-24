The Regional District of North Okanagan is going to use the alternate approval process to reconfirm public support for a cultural centre.
In a 2018 referendum, 59.4% of voters agreed to borrow up to $25 million to build the centre. The rest of the money for the $40-million centre was to come from grants and fundraising.
The major government grant that was expected fell through.
“We did not receive the primary grant that we applied for,” said RDNO board chairman Kevin Acton in a news release.
The regional district has decided to proceed with a $25-million budget and seek public approval through the reverse-approval process.
Under the AAP, 10% of eligible voters must register their opposition to the project or it will go ahead. If more than 10% of voters sign forms stating their opposition, the project could be scrapped or taken to referendum.