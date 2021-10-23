While there are some people who believe there is a haunting at the Westbank Museum, the only ghouls at the museum next week will be props from the City of West Kelowna.
Museum staff have transformed the old house portion of the museum into the Spooktacular Spectral Haunted House.
Overhead lighting has been turned off or dimmed, staff have blacked out some of the windows and added spooky lighting for ambiance.
There are ghouls, goblins, zombies and mummies and gross things such as worms, meat grinders and bones and hands sticking out of places
“It’s a proper haunted house,” said Jeremiah Ryder, executive director of the Westbank Museum. “We took advantage of that space and ghouled it up.”
The City of West Kelowna isn’t doing a haunted house this year, so they lent some of their Halloween decorations to the museum.
Walking through the haunted house is a quick and spooky activity.
There are little things for people to try to spot and goodies for the kids.
All ages can enjoy it, but if children are sensitive to scary things, families might want to be cautious.
“We want kids to be excited to come to the museum, not dread coming to the museum,” said Ryder.
The museum is normally closed Saturdays; however, it will open Oct. 30 to allow anybody who couldn’t make it during the week to come in and go through the haunted house.
Everyone is welcome to come get a little spookified; however, Ryder noted that COVID-19 vaccine passports are required for guests 12 years and older and those five and older need to wear masks as per provincial health orders.
The Spooktacular Spectral Haunted house runs Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westbank Museum and Visitors Centre at 2376 Dobbin Rd. Entry by donation.