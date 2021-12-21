Parents who need a little help with Christmas gifts for their children came to the Westside Salvation Army’s Toy Shop set up in the sanctuary at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church last week.
They could go through the new toys and pick out items to make their children’s eyes shine on Christmas morning all at no charge.
Cheryl was choosing toys for her three children Thursday morning.
“It brings that Christmas joy for Christmas morning,” she said.
This is the third year she has used the toy store. Cheryl is part of a low-income family and the COVID-19 pandemic has made her situation worse.
Her toddler is obsessed with Spider-Man, so Cheryl was happy to take home a Spider-Man bicycle and helmet.
“This is so important, especially for single moms especially when Christmas comes, you’ve got to pay bills and usually you’re behind on bills because of the other months and struggling,” said Michelle, who was shopping for toys from her children.
“This just take a massive pressure off me,” she said. “I know every year there’s amazing toys here.”
Her son received a donated bicycle from the toy store last Christmas.
“He was so excited,” she said.
Michelle said the biggest problem she is facing is high rents.
“This is an excellent way to help out the community,” said Wynn Trumpour, who is volunteering for the second year at the toy store. “I just love seeing everybody’s face when they come in. “
Toys were donated at the Salvation Army hosted. Kettle donation money was used to buy gifts for 10- to 12-year-olds as well as gift cards for teens.
Although the toy shop at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church was only set up until Friday, there is a mini toy shop at the Westside Salvation Army Community Life Centre on Old Okanagan Highway.
“We want to serve people right up until Christmas,” said Christine Pomfrey, a Salvation Army case worker.
People who need some Christmas assistance can call Pomfrey at 778-484-9796.
This year, the Westside Salvation Army is expecting to serve about 150 families and 300 children and teens.
As well, last week they delivered $7,000 worth of new toys and $2,000 worth of gift cards for teens to Princeton to help 100 children and 40 teens whose families were affected by flooding.
The Salvation Army is also serving evacuees from Merritt who won’t make it home for the holidays.
With less than a week until Christmas the Westside Salvation Army has raised about half of its $275,000 goal.
Although it’s a lofty goal, Lenetta Parry with the Salvation Army noted it’s been a particularly challenging 20 months. The COVID-19 pandemic, the cancellation of fundraisers and events and then fires and floods have all cumulatively affected the Salvation Army’s fundraising target this year.
There is still time to donate and the kettles will be out until Dec. 24.
Parry said about 37% of the kettle shifts are still available.
“If anyone is willing to come out and do a two-hour shift with us, we would greatly appreciate it because each shift is about $250 toward our Christmas goals,” said Parry.
If you would like to volunteer, call 250-258-7464.