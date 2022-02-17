A Kelowna mother is trying to raise $25,000 for a diabetic alert dog to help keep her 11-year old daughter safe, increase her independence and provide emotional support.
Lisa Ford was shocked three years ago when her seven-year old daughter Layla was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
The family has worked hard to not allow diabetes to hold Layla back; however, there are hundreds of decisions to make every day to keep Layla’s blood sugar in a healthy range, including monitoring her blood sugar 24/7.
If her blood sugar is too high, Layla feels awful, is unable to participate in activities she loves and it leaves her at risk for future complications. Left untreated, low blood sugar can lead to seizures, loss of consciousness and death.
Layla uses a continuous glucose monitor as one of the tools to manage her diabetes. The monitor reduces finger pricks and alarms lows and highs; however, the technology is not always reliable.
Lisa said Layla doesn’t always feel her blood sugar is low until she’s dangerously low and does not always feel her lows at night.
Lisa said her greatest fear as a parent is waking up to a child who won’t wake up.
She is hoping a service dog can provide that extra bit of safety for Layla, alerting when the girl’s blood sugar levels are high or low.
Now an active 11-year-old who loves to climb, play with friends and go camping with her family, Layla has recently been accepted into a Service Dog Program with Assistance Service Dogs B.C.; however, there are no funds or programming available to help with the $25,000 cost for a fully trained and certified service dog.
Lisa is hoping a service dog would also allow Layla more freedom to enjoy typical childhood activities such as sleeping over at a friend’s house, something she has not been able to do.
Layla has already met Emma, a Golden Lab going on two years old who is a prospect to be Layla’s service dog if the training goes well.
The family has already gone down to the Lower Mainland to spend a weekend with Emma and she’s come to Kelowna to visit the family as well.
Emma is part of a litter of nine puppies, some of whom have already started their lives as service dogs.
Lisa said it will come down to which dog is the right fit for the family in terms of temperament and fitting in with the family, but can also do the tasks that it needs to do.
At this point, Lisa said the service dog would give Layla a boop with its nose as an alert to high or low blood sugar. She is hoping that with extra training, the dog would find other family members if Layla were unresponsive.
The Go Fund Me for a service dog for Layla has already brought in over $15,000. Lisa hopes they will be able to bring home a diabetic alert dog for Layla in the spring.
You can make a donation online at gofundme.com/f/help-layla-get-a-diabetic-alert-dog.
Those who would prefer to donate not using Go Fund Me can contact Lisa through the Go Fund Me page.