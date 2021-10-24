OVERVIEW: A change of tactics helps to smooth over any areas of tension near or far. There is an opportunity to get everyone working towards the same goals even though they come at it from different angles.
Personal belief systems or egos will influence how some approach this. Those with illusions of their own importance will have to sit back and adjust their expectations.
Let emotions
settle down before making demands as you don’t want to appear needy.
Take extra time to investigate or research the facts before pushing your agenda. It may not be what you want in the end anymore. Be prepared to switch lanes at a moments notice. It will work.
ARIES: Weigh responsibilities against compensation. Joint money or assets need balance.
TAURUS: You do better when you have the final say or carry most of the load. Others relax.
GEMINI: Turn a corner or try to conclude outstanding matters as they have run their course.
CANCER: Have a plan B as those you counted on may not step up to the plate as hoped.
LEO: Keep an eye on the fluctuation of value when selling or converting into other forms.
VIRGO: Work with those in the know or who have some authority over things you need.
LIBRA: Avoid taking chances or gambling on a whim. Follow a more secure path now.
SCORPIO: Step up to the plate as others seem to lack confidence at the moment. It’s ok.
SAGITTARIUS: Divulge information in a more classified way to those who have authority.
CAPRICORN: Your thumb on the scale is a calming influence on those who are mixed up.
AQUARIUS: Your status rises. Others see your wisdom and expertise in important areas.
PISCES: Pull strings behind the scenes quietly and you get further ahead than before.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears on Saturdays. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.