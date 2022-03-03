The Kelowna Museums Society invites you to meet the driven, daring and dynamic women who have called the Okanagan home at a virtual event featuring stories, trivia and fun.
Women of the Okanagan: A Virtual Celebration of Women takes place on Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Those who attend will meet a diverse mix of women, from one of the Okanagan’s fastest apple packers to radical thinkers.
“While this is a virtual event, it’s not going to be your typical Zoom call,” said Jen Garner, head of programming at the Kelowna Museums Society.
“We’re going to hear a wide range of fascinating and inspiring stories, and there will be plenty of fun and laughs along the way. So bring your wine or cup of tea, get comfy and meet some of the incredible Okanagan women of yesteryear.”
Tickets are $10 and include a pack with fun props and coupons for a variety of local businesses. The Kelowna Museums Society will also be donating some of the proceeds to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.
At its core, International Women's Day is an annual event presenting an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women, both past and present, around the globe and a chance to reflect on progress made and still to be achieved in the quest for gender parity.
While many assume that IWD is a modern celebration, it has been around for quite some time, as Garner explained:
“It has actually been around for over 100 years. The first International Women's Day was in 1911. Join us on March 8 and meet some of the amazing women who have called the Okanagan home over the years.”
You can buy tickets on the Kelowna Museums website at kelownamuseums.ca/event/women-of-the-okanagan/