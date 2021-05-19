In 1902, Vincenzo and Annetta (nee Rampone) Risso left Italy to begin a new life in Canada.
Vincenzo was born in 1863, to Domenico Risso and Carlotta Duretto, in the town of Morgardino. Annetta was born in 1874, daughter of Placido Rampone and Candida Mellana in the neigbouring town of Frinco.
Both of these towns are in the northern part of Italy, in the province of Asti in the Piemonte region.
Vincenzo and Annetta left behind both sets of parents and many relatives, to set sail from Havre France, on the S.S. Bretagne.
Travel was very primitive and they, being very poor, travelled “steerage” class.
That was the bottom of the ship, along with the animals and crates. They had to do their own cooking and were not allowed onto the upper decks.
The crossing took eight days, until they disembarked at Ellis Island, New York.
From New York, they boarded a train for Montreal, with only an address and the names of relatives in Kelowna, British Columbia, written on a piece of paper.
Neither of them could speak English. Vincenzo and Annetta changed trains at Sicamous for the short trip to Okanagan Landing, where they boarded the S.S. Aberdeen on Okanagan Lake.
After reuniting with relatives, they soon found employment near the Father Pandosy Mission on a farm belonging to the Lequime family.
As Vincenzo toiled in the fields, Annetta cleaned houses and took in laundry.
Of course, this was all done by boiling the water, scrubbing the clothes on a board, and hanging the wash on a clothesline outside. Once the clothes were dry, the irons were put on the stove to heat.
Testing the correct amount of heat so as not to scorch the clothes, a wet finger was quickly applied to the iron. When that iron cooled, it was replaced back on the stove to reheat.
Can you imagine doing this whole procedure in the heat of the Kelowna summers? In the winter, the clothes would freeze stiff on the outside line, before, with freezing fingers bringing them in to thaw before ironing. The soap was made by hand, from rendered down animal fat and lye. This was cooked on the stove and allowed to cool before cutting into bars.
In 1906, the Rissos were able to
purchase their first piece of land and house on Eli Avenue (now the corner of Water and Harvey). Their son, Gaspar John, was born on June 24, 1908.
Another boy, Chance, soon followed, born Jan. 12, 1912, only to die, of a burst appendix, four years, 11 months later.
The doctor attending him was the well-respected Dr. Knox. He travelled by horse and buggy to assist his patients at their homes.
Many parcels of land were purchased over the years, until they finally moved a shed house onto property on Gordon Road (now Gordon Drive). This property now houses a four-storey housing complex.
Barns were added to accommodate the machinery and horses required to operate the fast-growing vegetables. These were harvested by hand, and then Gaspar and his father would load them onto wagons and bring into the city for sale.
This was all possible because the farmers pooled together to dig ditches and build flumes to bring the water from nearby Mission Creek.
This was no easy task and soon Gaspar was elected as the first water bailiff to control, not only the flow of water out of the creek, but to allocate each farmer their share of water. Once this water was brought to the land, vegetables, fruit, dairy cows, pigs, hay and tobacco were being farmed.
The farmwork was done by hand, with horse and wagon. It was many years before a tractor was purchased to ease this back-breaking work. The Risso family farm eventually grew to 76 acres in the Gordon, Benvoulin, and Casorso roads area.
Gaspar grew into a strong young man, attending school in Mission Creek and Kelowna. About the age of 20, Gaspar purchased one of Kelowna’s first cars. It was a dashing 1926 Pontiac. On Sundays, he was finally able to drive his parents to church on Sutherland Avenue.
His mother would often scold him, while sitting in the back seat, complaining that he was driving far too fast, going at a speed of 20 m.p.h.
Roads were no more than dirt and gravel, often with big ruts running across them. Twice a year a huge grater would manoeuvre down the road, pushing the dirt back to smooth in the ruts.
Winter proved another challenging driving hazard.
In the spring, Mission Creek would often flood and take out the use of the road.
This was finally rectified in the 1950s, when a dike was built up around Mission Creek. W.A.C. Bennett was in government at this time and being from Kelowna, knew well the problems this caused.
The young children found this flooding an added pleasure to try to drive their bikes though the water without falling off. Of course, many came home soaking wet and getting a scolding for it.
Vincenzo wanted to purchase a pair of new boots. After finding his size was an eight, he inquired as to the cost. All boots are the same price he was told. But why, he wondered did his small size, which took less leather cost the same as the bigger sizes?
Not wanting to be taken advantage of, he purchased the larger size and stuffed those boots with rags to fit his feet. He felt very proud that no one could “cheat” him.
Another amusing story was when Gaspar told his parents he wanted to marry an English nurse. They were devastated. They had picked a nice Italian girl for him to marry. “What good is she?” they asked. “She can’t cook your Italian foods and cannot work the farm!”
This all changed when Vincenzo had a heart attack and the “useless” English nurse was able to save his life. She was rewarded not only with pride, but was given a $5 U.S. coin. In those days, that coin was worth a lot.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105,
Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.