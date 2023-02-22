February nights remain chilly which also brings on cravings for comfort food of the same name. Penticton Art Gallery Hosts “6th annual Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off” on Feb. 23, at their gallery location, 199 Front St. Ticket holders will be the judge of whose chilli is the beaniest, tastiest, thickest etc., while sampling chilli’s created by local eateries to include: Gratify, Highway 97 Brewery, The Pasta Factory, and Honey Toast with more to be announced soon.
Upon arrival each guest will choose a handmade “Loving Mug” to use as their tasting vessel and take home as a souvenir. Bread, dessert and drinks will also be provided and the winner will be pronounced on the night. Live music will add to the ambience with experimental blues guitarist Daryl O’Neill lending his voice to the ambience of the night.
Tickets are $40 for gallery members and $45 for non members through: pentictonartgallery.com/loving-mugs-and-soup-bowls. The gallery’s mission statement wants to engage the public with an ongoing dialogue expressed through contemporary and historic art for the community, and this event is a great example of that.
Singer-songwriter, and tap-style guitarist Andrew Smith is the featured artist through Lantern Folk Roots series happening on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lantern Folk Club, 36 Caramillo Rd., Kelowna. This seasoned troubadour has travelled the world playing folk, jazz and instrumental concerts rooted in storytelling tradition. Tickets are $25 plus fees through lanternfolk.ca/
Big white will be belly laughing on Friday night when Tim Nutt arrives to the Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar, 5375 Big White Rd. Nutt tells jokes in the form of funny stories packed with a punch-line. A veteran jokester, he explores the hilarity of everyday life with bizarre and twisted points of view that is fully entertaining. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 through trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/comedy-night-at-big-white-with-tim-nutt/
Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre Presents; The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie. This mystery whodunit has the iconic accolade of being the longest running play in the history of London’s West End. It opened in 1952 and ran continuously until March 16, 2020, when the stage performances had to be temporarily discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It then re-opened on May 17, 2021 and continues to thrive.
The story follows seven strangers who find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse only to find that there is a killer in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts.
The play runs Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2. The play runs until March 4 at 2901-35th Ave., Vernon. Get tickets at ticketseller.ca/tickets/ event/the-mousetrap. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students which include taxes and fees.
It’s the last Saturday of the month which means Major Mambo is performing at Soul De Cuba Café, 1169 Sunset Dr., in Kelowna. This long standing residency of musicians with Maggie Cotton: vocals/conga’s, Patricia Dalgleish: Piano/vocals, Trevor Salloum: timbales, Bob Rogers: Trombone and Stephen Buck on Bass. Book your table by calling 778-478-9529. An entertainment fee of $15 will be added to your bill.
Vernon’s Jazz Club at 3000 - 31st St., is “two saxxy” this Saturday, Feb. 25, because it’s invited a double dose of stellar saxophonists on their stage.
Jazz veteran Campbell Ryga along with Vancouver artist, Chris Startup. This will no doubt be an exciting night of jazz as the duo have invited top local sidemen Sean Bray on guitar, Bernie Addington on double bass and Scott Gamble on drums. The first set begins at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased through vernonjazz.com
On Monday at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St., get your rock nostalgia on by attending Led Zepagain; the longest-standing tribute band to “the world’s greatest band” replicating the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience.
The night promises high-energy electric classics to beautiful acoustic works resurrecting Jimmy Page’s soaring guitar leads, John Paul Jones’ brilliant keyboard passages, John Bonham’s trademark pounding rhythms and the signature Robert Plant vocals. These iconic and immortal classics “Stairway to Heaven,” “Immigrant Song,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Rock ’n’ Roll” and “Black Dog,” are the signature sound of the band that impacted the music industry and gave the world what we call heavy metal and album-oriented rock (AOR). Tickets are $58 plus fees through theatre.kelowna.ca
Bernie’s Supper Club and Cinema, 353 Bernard Ave., in Kelowna has started toonie Tuesdays where ticket prices and beverages are discounted by $2. Two films will be shown on Tuesday, the first being Juno; the American coming-of-age comedy-drama from 2007, directed by written by Diablo Cody and starring Oscar nominee Ellen Page, now known as Elliot. The film begins at 6 p.m.
The late movie is Office Space, a comedy starring, Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston, David Herman about three company workers who hate their jobs decide to rebel against their greedy boss. That film starts at 8:45 p.m. The menu is delicious, and the general vibe of this downtown eatery reminds me of a big city coolness about it. If you have not been upstairs to the cinema it’s a wonderful experience locals should try at least once. Film tickets are $12 through bernieskelowna.com
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com