Family comes first.
As such, being a member of Joie Farm Winery’s En Famille Club, which translates to in or with one’s family, means you get first access to new wines and tasting appointments, exclusive use of the Picnique lawn and free shipping on all orders.
To promote the club, Joie is using a photo of a barefoot woman in a floral dress lounging on the aforementioned Picnique lawn within arms reach of a glass of wine.
En Famille Club costs nothing to join.
You simply pay for the wine in three seasonal shipments per year at 10% off regular price.
You’ll have to join at JoieFarm.com by the end of Sunday to get in on the spring box of six new releases for $134.
It includes two En Famille Club exclusives — 2020 Moscato Frizzante and 2020 En Famille Muscat — 2020 Re-Think Pink Rose, 2019 Noble Blend (Gewurztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Auxerrois and Muscat) and 2019 PTG, which stands for passe-tout-grains, the French term for a red blend of Pinot Noir and Gamay Noir.
Township 7 supports scholarships
When you drink Township 7 wines, you also help contribute to scholarships for winemaking, viticulture and wine business students.
The winery on the Naramata Bench is relaunching its Support, Ship & Sip campaign for April and will donate $10 from every online (Township7.com) order to the BC Hospitality Foundation for the new BC Wine Industry Scholarship & Education Fund.
Therefore, it’s a good time to stock up on Township 7’s four latest spring releases.
The 2019 Provenance 7 Blanc ($21) is an off-dry blend of Gewurztraminer, Viognier, Pinot Gris, Riesling and Muscat with peach and spice aromas and flavours.
Benchmark 2019 Viognier ($28) is similarly aromatic, but dry, with a grapefruit, lime and honeysuckle profile.
The two new-release reds are big and can be enjoyed now if you decant them and allow them to open up or they can be cellared for a few years to evolve.
In the 2018 Provenance Cabernet Sauvignon ($30), you might detect some blackberry, cherry and caramel, while the Benchmark 2018 Reserve 7 ($39) Bordeaux-style blend has cherry and plum flavours.
Online fine wine auction
Canada’s first national online fine wine auction opens on Tuesday. Iron Gate Auctions opens the action at 10 a.m. and wine lovers can continue to bid until March 30. To learn how to bid, there’s a free one-hour webinar Sunday at 5 p.m.
Register for both the webinar and the auction, and get access to the online catalogue of all wines up for sale at IronGateAuctions.com.
Rare wines on the block will include Bordeauxs from Chateaus Margaux, Latour, Lafite, Rhone beauties from Jean Louis Chave, Rayas and Domaine de Marcoux and New World gems from Australia and California.
Some wines come in special-format sizes of magnums and double magnums.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.