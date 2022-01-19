When Thomas Dorling Shorts explored the fertile delta on the west side of Okanagan Lake in 1882, he knew he’d found his new home. A wanderer and character, Shorts travelled from his home in Adolphston, Ont., several times chasing dreams of wealth across the continent. Though unskilled, Shorts’ readiness to try new things led him to various enterprises –- from selling self-threading needles in Philadelphia to managing a ranch in Mendocino, Calif.
By age 20, the lure of the gold fields had caught Shorts and he spent much of the next 25 years travelling and prospecting. His wanderlust eventually led him to the Okanagan where, travelling the old Fur Brigade Trail, he arrived at the delta.
The area was unsettled and accessible only by trail or the lake — perfect for a man used to isolation. Shorts staked a pre-emption and registered his claim of 320 acres at Kamloops on July 23, 1883. He named the property Fallbrook Ranch and built a small cabin on the hillside near Biche Creek.
Seeing more opportunity, Shorts purchased a 22-foot rowboat, named it “Ruth Shorts” (after his mother) and began rowing passengers and cargo up and down Okanagan Lake. As with his other endeavours, he brought a unique optimism and unconventional schedule.
After three years of hard muscling, Shorts bought a coal-burning motor and, in partnership with Thomas Greenhow, commissioned a larger boat.
“Mary Victoria Greenhow” was a 32-footer and a step up in class. She’d plied the lake for only four months when, one night, fire burned the vessel to the waterline.
Thomas Shorts’ next boat, “Jubilee”, was launched Sept. 22, 1887 with a wood-burning boiler.
Capt. Shorts was notorious for his erratic transport service and his exploits. As one passenger recalled, “Needing more wood for fuel, we stopped at Jubilee Creek and all hands and passengers got out and cut wood. In spite of the work, Shorts still charged each full fare and let us know if our wood-chopping performance wasn’t up to his standard.” (“Fintry: Lives, Loves and Dreams,“ Stan Sauerwein, 2000)
Two young Englishmen changed the captain’s life in 1889 when they arrived at the delta to hunt bighorn sheep. John Walter Edward Scott-Douglas-Montague and Richard Granville Hare Viscount Ennismore fancied the area so much, they bought the land from Shorts for the ridiculously high price of $4,000. They did not remain on the delta for long. Shorts, ever enterprising, leased the land back, then leased the delta to the Gellatly family.
David Erskine and Eliza Ure Gellatly had left Scotland in 1883 with their young son David, and took up land in northern Ontario. They built a rough log cabin and there their second son, John (Jack), was born. They were unhappy with this bleak, remote area and, like many others, decided to move west.
With four daughters added to the family by 1893, the Gellatlys crossed Canada and landed at Vernon. There, David Sr. found work as a carpenter and the family stayed in Vernon for two years. Hearing of good bottom land for lease nearby, the Gellatlys decided to take up farming in earnest and leased the Shorts Point delta from Thomas Dorling Shorts.
They planted mixed crops and potatoes. Rumour has it that the Gellatly potatoes were the first lot grown in the Okanagan to be shipped to the Kootenay mining towns by rail.
The Gellatlys wanted to own their own land. Although Shorts leased out the delta, there was, unsurprisingly, a discrepancy in actual ownership and the Gellatlys were unable to purchase the land. They began looking for property elsewhere and found the perfect site 50 kilometres south, at the mouth of Powers Creek. Their new homestead was untouched land, save for a small log cabin and stable. They cleared the land, built a larger home as well as a barn and outbuildings, and began planting. Apple trees emerged first, then a greenhouse for tomatoes and vegetables.
In 1905, sons Jack and David Gellatly decided to try a new crop and brought in the first nut seedlings. Today, the Gellatly Nut Farm is home to a variety of walnuts, hazelnuts, filberts and chestnuts, and is a heritage park.
The delta, still owned by John Scott-Douglas-Montague and Richard Granville Viscount Ennismore, was leased again by Shorts to Kelowna resident Robert Napier Dundas in 1899. Capt. James Cameron Dun-Waters bought the property in 1909 and renamed it Fintry.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people. It gratefully acknowledges their traditional knowledge, the elders and all those who have gone before us.