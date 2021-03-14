OVERVIEW: Power plays have an effect on status or reputation. Make sure you have nothing to lose before you take sides or invest.
Avoid doing this strictly on emotion or you could find yourself betting on the wrong horse.
Look at past performance and their track records. The evidence will tip the scales one way or the other.
Romantic relationships are at a stage where some will move forward and those not working out will be dropped. A sudden shift in mood or direction will result in job change or moves of home or office. Romantic expectations can be explored with an eye on what is realistic. You need to be on the same page to engage. Discuss timeline.
ARIES: Step forward and take responsibility or a leadership role. An anchor person is needed.
TAURUS: Pull things together near or far. Others respond to your solid, feet on the ground ideas.
GEMINI: Power people see you as a key player to advance their agenda providing connections.
CANCER: Make sure laws or protocol are in place before jumping the gun. Adapt to changes.
LEO: You can be the one to make decisions that affect others. Organize schedules to suit this.
VIRGO: Take a short time out in a relaxing setting. Planning is needed for important matters.
LIBRA: You feel lucky and you are right now. Look at areas of speculation or investment etc.
SCORPIO: Others like your quiet sense of know how. This calms their worries. It’s personal.
SAGITTARIUS: Be self contained when playing the old shell game. Reserve certain details.
CAPRICORN: Your talents or knowledge will be needed by others now. Be ready to adapt.
AQUARIUS: You have the winning hand and the proof to go with it. Lay out some timelines.
PISCES: You can play two ends to the middle now. You are in a strategic position to gain.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.