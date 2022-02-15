Whose Heritage is it? All those who live in Kelowna? Just some? Or “altogether inclusive”?
That is the theme of Heritage Week 2022 across Canada this year. It means that heritage — our history, our cultural inheritance and the legacy left to us by others – is all around us and was forged by all who came before us.
Of course that means that we, today, are creating a heritage for future generations.
Heritage Week gives us an opportunity to look around and appreciate the accomplishments of the First Nations peoples and those who came later from every continent, north, south, east and west. Positive and negative, it all blends into who we are; and when we embrace “altogether, inclusive” we become stronger, wiser, better.
For 21 years, the Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS) has been helping to coordinate events and activities of Heritage Week in the Central Okanagan; we join each year with provincial and national events celebrating Heritage Week across Canada. COHS chairs the local planning committee and works with many community groups which host Heritage Week events. This committee includes organizations throughout the Central Okanagan: Westbank First Nation’s Sncewips Museum; Kelowna Canadian Italian Club; Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society; Kelowna Museums; Friends of Fintry Provincial Park Society; Westbank Museum, Kelowna Tree Protectors; Lake Country Museum; Kelowna & District Genealogical Society; Rutland Residents Association; Kelowna South-Central Association of Neighbour-hoods; Okanagan Regional Library; Friends and Residents of the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Society; and the Central Okanagan Heritage Society
Kelowna businesses like The Trophy Den, The View Winery, The Daily Courier and Tim Hortons also pitch in. The City of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Foundation also contribute and play a big part each year. Many thanks to everyone involved.
This year some events will be in-person and safe, but many will be virtual. This may allow even more people than usual to take part. Here is some of what’s scheduled:
Wednesday
Kelowna Canadian Italian Club: 6 p.m. talk on Zoom called The Evolution of Italian Dialects. Register on Eventbrite.
Monday (Family Day)
Sncewips Heritage Museum will be open on Family Day and throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome; groups up to 10 people are allowed but must book ahead of time.
On the web: sncewips.com
Okanagan Military Museum has a special event called Escape from Mannequin Madness. To register, visit kelownamuseums.ca.
Princeton Museum has a virtual tour of its museum at princetonmuseum.org
West Kelowna Museum has a historic building scavenger hunt. On the web: westbankmuseum.com
Lake Country Museum and Archives will have local stroll guides for Winfield and Okanagan Centre. The stroll guides can be picked up for free from the museum Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Also on Family Day is Mystery at the Museum” You will need to register at lakecountrymuseum.com.
Information tent at Stuart Park from noon to 2 p.m. with Heritage Week information, COHS information, Kelowna Tree Protectors’ information and other heritage brochures.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Virtual talk by genealogist Dave Obee called “A Fresh Light on Old Newspapers,” 6:30-8 p.m. Register on the Okanagan Regional Library events calendar, orl.bc.ca.
Watch The Daily Courier for this year’s Heritage Award winners.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Kelowna Museums is offering a virtual workshop called Checking in on Truth and Reconciliation, at 7 p.m. To register, visit kelownamuseums.ca.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Genealogist Claire Smith-Burns will give a talk at the library called Local Resources for Family and Local History, from 1 to 2 p.m. Also available on Zoom. Register through the ORL events calendar at orl.bc.ca.
Genealogists in Residence will assist people at the library with searching their family tree from 1 to 4 p.m. You must pre-book on the ORL events calendar for a 20-minute individual assistance session.
Central Okanagan Heritage Awards Presentation will be hosted on Zoom at
7 p.m. Register with the Central Okanagan Heritage Society at cohs@telus.net or by calling 250-861-7188
Saturday, Feb. 26
Okanagan Heritage Museum presents “Los Tours del Museo” at 3 p.m. For more information, visit kelownamuseums.ca.
The downtown Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library will have a draw for prizes at 2 p.m. for those who filled in forms suggesting possible heritage personalities for future genealogy projects.
KSAN, Friends of Dorothy, The French Cultural Centre and Vintage Tea Parties are hosting a Queen’s High Tea from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be a birthday cake for the heritage houses that are turning 100 this year in the Abbott Street and Marshall Street areas. Tickets are $40 plus fees and are available at Eventbrite.com. All COVID protocols will be followed.
Ongoing Events during Heritage Week:
Okanagan Heritage Museum presents “Waterways.” Learn more at kelownamuseums.ca.
The downtown Kelowna library will have a number of “Heritage Personality” posters on display. By completing a form, people will be entered into a draw for prizes.
West Kelowna Museum has a new ongoing fur trade exhibit.
See all the Heritage Week events on Facebook@HeritageWeekOkanagan or OKHeritagesociety.com
Jim Burkinshaw is managing director of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS)
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society, P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9