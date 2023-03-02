5 Times A Night

The Virago collections most recent gift for theatre enthusiasts opened to a full house last Monday, Bank Holiday at Dunnenzies Pizza in the Mission, 4638 Lakeshore Road. The play provided the giggles through out the show starting from the title “Five Times in One Night,” which paints a poignant description of a ravenous sex drive and the theme that writer Chiara Atik’s cleverly depicts in a quintet of playlets that wittily depict a woman and a man discovering truths about themselves and each other through the prism of their sexual relations at different timelines.
The first vignette is set right after a nuclear holocaust and there is only one man and one woman left of earth. The two have no chemistry or desire for sex with each other, deciphering the question should they just “do it” anyway? The next scenario involves a preppy young man and a goth girl just before she has an abortion from a one night stand they had. He is being a gentleman by staying with her, she wants to instigate sex one more time. Its well written and asks the question why do women consent to sex just to feel loved? The third vignette takes place in medieval times using clerics Abelard and Heloise writing to each other and finding stimulation as they write back and forth. The conversation moves on from “Such a fun night,” Heloise writes. “Next time maybe we’ll actually talk about Plato” then takes a turn. The castration joke is pretty good. The forth had the couple in bed suffering an erotic slump that initiates the conversation about their ho-hum sex life revealing some uncomfortable truths. And the last story is about the first man and woman on earth, Adam and Eve, as they discover their own bodies and what coupling truly means; their body parts look different yet seem to fit!
All of the short acts were performed by two actors, Taylor Dawn Millet, a classically trained singer who discovered her love of theatre while attending Peterborough Art School PCVS in Ontario, and Blake Williams who has been cast in the last two Virago Collective shows. I truly enjoyed watching Williams on stage, he has a feeling of ease that I found compelling, his physical choices used in each character made sense to me and each nuance believable because the characters he played suited him. Millet hit the message and meaning of each vignetter well, although I would have liked to see each character’s mannerism or vocal tone different to distinguish each personality and show off more of the actors’ skill. A great script need good actors to discover the goofy sweetness inside the dialogue and elevate the lines to sing, zing or sting more profoundly.
The production is under the direction of Elana Bizovie, who in my experience of watching her as an actress is one of the best in town. Bizovie has a kind and sweet disposition, and her compelling beauty has a silent power of command that she should utilized. As a director it didn’t feel like she broke open the shell of her actors or prying and pulled open their true abilities. Maybe my observations are propounded and nitpicky, but I do expect more from this company.
Bizovie was very clever to use musicians during the scene changes – this ingenious way of threading songs to tie up the scene worked wonderfully. While crew personnel, Josie Morrow and Landon Schueler, changed up the set – they too had their own little back story within each set change - musical artists Kirsti Hack and Dustin McGifford played and sang in harmony. I loved the song choices from June Carter Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ to Nine Inch Nails, love ballads like ‘Something Stupid’, Bad Romance, ‘Just My Imagination’ really added to the show.
Sound production for any stage performance is key, and for this show it felt like an afterthought. I am certain that more attention will be focussed in this area over the rest of the performances. Overall, a good night out and money well spent – Usually Dunnenzies is closed on a Monday so it was great to see full houses and the business thriving as a result of the arts.
Five Times in One Night runs for only 3 more shows Monday Feb 27, Tuesday Feb 28 and Wednesday March 1 – the show begins at 8 p.m. I recommend arriving at least an hour before to dine and have your beverages ready for showtime. Tickets are $27.96 through: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/five-times-in-one-night-tickets-515912025757 Food and beverage cost is not included in your ticket purchase.