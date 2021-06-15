By Emma (Turri) Rantucci
Special to The Daily Courier
My father, Pietro Turri, was born Jan. 29, 1904 in Pontecosi, Tuscany, Italy to Olinto and Isolina Turri (nee Valdrighi). He married my mother, Esterina Gragnani, daughter of Pietro Gragnani and Annunciata Guidi. They then lived with his parents, operating a large farm of every type of fruit, livestock, etc.
Pietro and Esterina were hard workers and provided all the essentials for family living. They had two daughters, Renata and Emma. Dad always wanted to join his brother, Sam Turri and sister, Clelia Martinelli who arrived in Kelowna in approximately 1911 and 1915, respectively.
When the Second World War broke out in 1939, my family underwent many trials and tribulations as enemies occupied part of our home and stole most of our livestock.
During that time, Pietro and his brother-in-law hid in a huge, dried-out chestnut stump to avoid being captured and sent to a concentration camp.
While there, Pietro had an appendicitis attack and was brought to the local hospital for surgery. During the procedure, due to bombing, the power went out, so the doctor had to carry on without lights or anesthetic.
Dad “engineered” a “refuggio” (underground shelter) to keep us safe. Many more accounts could be narrated here, but we’ll go forward.
Dad was even more anxious to immigrate to Canada, but he would not leave his parents alone. In 1948, the Capozzi family visited our family. “Cap” Capozzi guaranteed Pietro work on the Calona Wines vineyard on Black Mountain.
Pietro’s mother, Isolina, died in 1949 and so Pietro made a legal agreement with his sister, Amerisa, to take care of their father, Olinto (now over 80).
Most immigrants at that time, were only accepted as a single men. Pietro would not leave unless his whole
family of four was accepted. We were the only family travelling on the “Vulcania” ship.
In early 1952, we arrived in Halifax and travelled by train across the wintery prairies — what a shock. At 48 years old and not knowing a word of English, Pietro achieved his dream and set foot on “the promising land” that he believed would give them the opportunity for a better life.
For the first year, Pietro worked for the Capozzis on the Black Mountain vineyard. The rest of the family worked at Casa Loma Orchards, picking peaches.
The following year, an Italian orchardist offered Pietro a job at Summerland, and so the family followed him there and also worked in the orchard.
One day, Pietro needed a “knife.” He practised the word for days, then went to a store and asked for a “wife.”
The clerk thought he wanted his wife! Emma learned English in school, while Pietro, Esterina and Renata attended evening classes for new Canadians. They could converse well and carried out their business as needed.
Of course, learning a new language, customs, and culture took a lot of effort and conviction, but it was worth it. One thing that Pietro really missed the first year was a glass of wine. He never drank too much, but liked wine with his meal. He tried to overcome that by adding a bit of wine vinegar to water (just for colour?) to try and diminish his yearning.
Pietro was an accomplished orchardist and “jack of all trades;” he could repair almost anything.
Emma graduated from high school. In 1955, Renata married Renato Vaccaro and moved to Kelowna. They had a son John, who now lives in Penticton.
In 1958, Pietro was offered a logging job by John Russo, and moved back to Kelowna. Esterina worked as a seamstress for Henderson’s Cleaners and Emma attended Herbert Business College.
Dad later joined the City of Kelowna work force. Evidence of his capabilities is demonstrated by the rock walls he built on the sides/mouth of Mill Creek at Okanagan Lake Bridge.
In the early 1960s, Pietro built a house on Bay Avenue. Later, with friend Tony Bertucci, he went to buy his car in Vancouver. When the deal was completed, the salesman asked, “How are you going to pay?” Dad replied, “cash.” The astonished salesman didn’t know Pietro had also just built his house in Kelowna and paid cash.
Pietro planned his needs and would not buy until he could pay cash. He enjoyed living on his manicured lot, growing his favourite variety of grapes (from which he made wine), fruit trees with an outstanding vegetable garden and chickens. His home was his castle.
In 1961, Emma married Elmo Rantucci. They had three sons, two living in Kelowna, the other in Victoria. Emma and Elmo also have three grandsons,
Many immigrants from around Pontecosi and friends of Pietro’s family chose Kelowna as their destination. Pietro organized playing bocce, cards, picnics, hunting, and fishing in Mission Creek.
Pietro was also interested in building a community of Italians from all regions of Italy.
In 1965 he proceeded to organize a meeting at Mario’s Barber Shop. As a result of that meeting, the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club (KCIC) was formed.
Pietro continued enjoying Italian Club gatherings into his 90s.
Esterina passed away in 1995 at the age of 87. Pietro left us in 2004 at the age of 100.
He remained a member of KCIC until his passing. Looking back, he had his many achievements, including working with wood. He would gather fallen trees, take them to Russo’s sawmill for trimming, then proceed with whatever project he envisioned — all by hand, with no machinery.
He made many chairs, including three for the priest and altar boys for St. Pius X Church. He gathered grasses from local ponds, dried, and braided them to make the seat portion. He also made a rendering press, grape crusher and press, collected rocks from Mission Creek and built walls with them.
We believe that Dad really fulfilled his dreams, immigrating to Canada, and making it possible for him and his family to live a safe, happy and successful life.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.