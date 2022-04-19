By Shannon Jorgenson
Friends of Fintry
A movement to teach farm skills to underprivileged children inspired a prominent Okanagan landowner to open such a school on the Fintry Delta at the northwest end of Okanagan Lake.
Capt. James Dun-Waters was diagnosed with cancer when he donated his estate on Okanagan Lake to the Fairbridge Farm Schools Society in 1938. Unable to sell his beloved manor house, barns, packinghouse and orchard, Dun-Waters provided a rare opportunity for British children to start new lives in Canada by gifting the buildings and nearly 1,200 acres — a parcel valued then at $1 million.
Dun-Waters died four months after the first group of 28 boys and four girls ages 12 to 16 arrived in June 1939. Shortly before his death, he took the children to dinner at the National Hotel in Vernon and treated them to ice-cream for dessert. Under each dish of ice-cream was a silver dollar.
Dun-Waters’ obituary, published in the Vernon News, noted that “he expressed his pleasure, more than once, at the fact that he had been spared to see the first group of young lads come to the new school.”
The Fairbridge Farm School movement was started by Kingsley Fairbridge, who met with 50 members of the Oxford University Colonial Club in 1909 to plan a better life for underprivileged children in the colonies and train them in farming. They opened the first Fairbridge Farm School in Pinjarra, Australia, in 1912.
The Prince of Wales – the future King Edward the VIII – later donated $10,000 along with a substantial contribution by author Rudyard Kipling toward purchasing a property at Cowichan Station near Duncan, on Vancouver Island.
The Prince of Wales Fairbridge Farm School, opened in 1935, welcomed its first young immigrants that September. Dun-Waters presented that farm with a starter herd of Ayrshire cattle soon after. By 1937, 190 boys and girls were living there.
The Fintry Fairbridge School operated as a “finishing school” where senior boys from the Prince of Wales school spent the summer learning to farm cattle and the orchard. These boys worked mainly in the orchard while the girls did housekeeping under the direction of two cottage mothers. Each boy arose at 6:30 a.m. daily to work six hours in the orchard and packinghouse. They learned how to pick and pack Macintosh apples for shipment to England under the distinctive Fintry label.
The school held baseball and cricket games during free time. The boys lodged at Dun-Waters’ house and slept on 28 cots in the screened-in verandah. The trophy room was converted to a play area, with a ping-pong table and British children’s magazines such as Chatterbox and Boy’s Own Paper alongside Dun-Waters’ hunting trophies and prized mounted Kodiak bear.
The Fintry Fairbridge School operated for nine years.
After the Second World War, fewer children were sent overseas and the Fairbridge numbers dwindled. The Fintry School closed in 1948.
