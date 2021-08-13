A young Kelowna author has published the first book in his new Small Adventures Series.
The first book, titled “An Ant Named Miko”, is about a young ant trying to find his place in the world.
The series will be focusing on Miko, his friends, and explore a different perspective in a fun and interactive way that is meant to pique children’s curiosity.
The book was written and illustrated by local graphic designer and first-time author Reece Farkash.
Farkash was inspired by his love for ants, storytelling and illustrating. He said his goal is to take readers on adventures they wouldn’t have thought about through his books and learn something new along the way.
“Every good story has something you can take away and learn from.
“With ‘An Ant Named Miko’ specifically, it’s more about self-discovery and a little bit of self-confidence, as well,” he said.
The next books in the series are still in the works, but Farkash said the next one will have a more adventurous tone, exploring different perspectives, especially ones we don’t often think about.
“My plan, at least for the next book, is for it to be a bit more explorative. It will open up this small world a little bit more,” he said.
“Miko and his friends go about their day and observe humans and the bigger world around them that doesn’t notice them, and I want to expand and explore their space a bit more.”
Writing and illustrating was a long journey and Farkash said he related a little to his main character Miko, learning more about himself and his skills and growing more confident.
You can buy the book on Amazon.