A new exhibition at the Okanagan Heritage Museum will offer recycling and upcycling ideas from home and garden from Canada and Myanmar.
Jenga Jenga is part of the Art for Change exhibition, which will include four exhibits and three events at downtown Kelowna venues this summer. Art for Change is put on by Atutu Canada, a Kelowna-based non-profit social enterprise.
The exhibit will include examples of roofing and flooring made from tires, deconstructed and upcycled products made from umbrellas, wrappers, plastic bags, inner tubes and tires, art installations by Daren Williams and the duo of Lesley Leong and Martha Ritchie, an eco-brick wall constructed by the Kelowna Secondary School environmental science class and displays from Recycle BC.
Jenga Jenga runs June 4-Sept. 18. Admission is by donation — suggested at $5 for individuals or $15 for families.
An opening celebration will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at the museum, moving over to the Rotary Centre for the Arts at 7 p.m. RSVP to info@kelownamuseums.ca or call 250-763-2417.