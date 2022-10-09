Two Kelowna-area homes are available to be won in a B.C.-wide lottery.
The Millionaire Lottery, supporting the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation, offers 10 grand prize options.
A 1,150-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite in the Knox Mountain area is part of a $2.9-million package that includes two cars — a 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 and a 2023 Hyundai Pallisade — along with $1.75 million in cash.
A 2,701-square-foot townhome in The Waterfront at Westrich Bay development on Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The $2.9-million prize package comes with an electric car, a charger and a boat.
Other prize packages include homes in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island. Or the winner can take an all-cash package of $2.7 million.
Bonus and early-bird prizes are also being offered, along with a 50-50 draw and daily prizes.
Tickets can be bought online at millionaire lottery.com, by calling 1-888-445-5825 or at London Drugs, starting on Oct. 11.
Ticket packages start at two for $100. The more you buy, the cheaper each ticket is.