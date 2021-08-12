When people living with dementia require full-time support due to complex needs, moving to a long-term care home may be the next step for caregivers or family.
Researching long-term care can be an overwhelming process.
An upcoming webinar from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. may help.
“Considering the transition to long-term care” is for caregivers considering arranging a move. It’ll help people find out how to access long-term care and what other factors need to be taken into account.
The hour-long webinar is on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.
The Alzheimer Society hosts webinars each Wednesday. On Aug. 18, the webinar on “Communication changes” will explore how communication is affected by dementia and learn effective communication strategies.
Register for the webinars at alzbc.org/webinars.