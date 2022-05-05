Okanagan College physics student Divyesh Dagia will attend the Canadian Astroparticle Physics Summer School this May.
The intensive week-long session is for astronomy, physics and engineering undergraduates and will introduce them to the current topics in the field of astroparticle physics at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.
Only 20 students from across Canada are invited to attend the session each year.
Dagia, an international student from Dubai, will complete an associate of science degree this month.
He learned about the summer session from one of his professors. With the encouragement of a classmate, he applied for the session.
“The day I learned I was accepted into CAPSS was the best for me,” said Dagia, in a college news release. “With the CAPSS program, I am looking forward to learning what other researchers and professors are working on, as well as meeting students who have similar interests.”
Dagia, attended his first year at OC while living at home. COVID-19 travel restrictions put a damper on his ability to attend courses on campus, but he was a diligent student.
“Despite being 11 hours ahead during his first year of studies, he attended lectures in the middle of the night,” says Kevin Douglas, chair of the physics and astronomy department. “Once on campus in Kelowna, he has been an eager and enthusiastic student. The summer school opportunity is the perfect meshing of some of his interests.”