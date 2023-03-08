Ten candidates for the 2023-24 West Kelowna Youth Ambassador team were introduced Sunday night. All candidates received their sashes, while the female candidates also received tiaras. Over the next several months, the candidates will take part in a series of workshops that will teach them life skills and prepare them to potentially represent West Kelowna at events throughout B.C.
The candidates will also spend time volunteering in the community and will compete in speech, talent and fashion show fun-run competitions.
The ambassador team will be named election night on Aug. 26.
During the introduction, Arielle Findlater,
West Kelowna’s Youth Ambassador for 2021-22 announced she would be representing West Kelowna as a candidate for B.C. ambassador.