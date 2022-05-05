Special to The Daily Courier
The Okanagan Humane Society has seen a steep increase in animal intakes since the year began.
“We have received a huge number of reports of abandoned pets which has overwhelmed our animal intakes this year. In fact, we have served more animals in the first three months of this year than we did in the first six months of last year,” said Romany Runnalls, president of the board of directors, in a news release.
Now we are in the thick of kitten season, so we have moms and kittens, and pregnant cats coming in, all needing medical care, spay or neuter, fostering, and adoption to new homes when they are ready,” she said.
To help fund its work, the OHS has launched its annual Raffle to Rescue Animals, which runs only until May 12 when the final draw will take place, at 7 p.m.
“Our Raffle to Rescue Animals is one of our largest fundraisers with all funds staying here in our Valley to help local animals, said Runnalls. There are many great prizes to be won including a getaway to Revelstoke for a golf or ski vacation, $1000 cash, and Spay/Neuter gift certificates.”
To find out more and purchase tickets for the OHS Raffle to Rescue animals, go t0 https://trellis.org/ohs-raffle-to-rescue-animals or check out their website.
The humane society is volunteer run, and and uses foster homes to house animals. The charity does not operate a shelter building.
“We always need more foster homes as well. Please consider volunteering to provide shelter for these animals,” said Runnalls.
Many of the animals the society helps are lost, abandoned, or neglected and trying to survive on the streets.
This volunteer-run team rescued, rehabilitated, and fostered more than 1,300 animals last year.
The society also has a mission to spay and neuter pets. The local charity has spayed or neutered more than 23,000 animals.
To adopt animals and find out more about the humane society, or to donate, visit their website at okanaganhumanesociety.com or call 250-448-8554.