Maverick Estate Winery in Oliver has practical, and hilarious, tips to being the consummate guest at any BC Day long weekend barbecue.
1. Show up with a Maverick barbecue wine pack.
2. Stand next to the barbecuer.
3. Put one hand on your hip, another holding a glass of wine.
4. Gently nod your approval whenever food is turned over.
Maverick says you can also call a barbecue wine pack a summer thirst-aid kit.
Of course, a Maverick barbecue wine pack (or thirst-aid kit) can be made up of whatever wines you like, depending on what you want to pick up at the winery or order online at maverickwine.ca and have couriered to you.
The pack I’ve picked here is part personal preference, part geared to barbecue food pairing and part aimed at impressing guests (if I’m throwing the barbecue) or impressing hosts (if I’m invited to a barbecue).
The barbecue doesn’t even have to be fired up yet in order to pop the Maverick Sparkling Ella ($34) as an aperitif.
This pink Champagne-method bubbly lets you beat the heat in style with its fresh-baked croissant aromas and flavours co-mingling with bright cherry and creamy vanilla.
To pair with barbecue chicken in a lemon-and-herb marinade, the 2021 Maverick Chardonnay ($29) is perfect with just the right amount of oak to let the grilled-pineapple-and-lemon profile shine.
If steaks, burgers or pork tenderloin are coming of the grill, an inspired match is the 2019 Rubeus ($26), a gold-medal-winning (WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada) red blend of Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc with aromas and flavours of cherry, vanilla and dark chocolate.
Township 7 is BBQ ready, too
Four new-release wines from Township 7 on the Naramata Bench are also barbecue-ready.
With those aforementioned steaks, burgers or pork tenderloin coming off the grill, you’ll want to pour the 2018 NBO (North Bench Oliver) ($38) Bordeaux-style red blend or 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon ($34).
Both are big and bold — the NBO with a blackberry-and-dark-chocolate profile, the Cab with aromas and flavours of dark cherry, caramel and dried herbs.
They definitely fulfil the red-wine-with-red-meat mandate (although, pork also tries to pass itself off as ‘the other white meat.’)
If salmon barbecued in a soy-and-brown-sugar marinade is the order of the day, pull the Township 7 2021 Pinot Gris ($23) or 2019 Riesling ($30) out of the fridge.
Both whites have bright acidity and fresh minerality to complement the soy and pink meat of the fish — the Italian-style Gris with its peach-pear-and-honeysuckle profile, the Riesling with its pristine aromas and flavours of lemon, lime and apricot.
Bubbles & Oysters
Oysters and sparkling wine are a match made in heaven.
That’s why Mirabel Vineyards in East Kelowna is throwing its second annual Bubbles & Oysters party Sunday, Aug. 7, 2-5 pm.
This event is held on the patios and lawn of the winery at 3740 Hart Rd. overlooking vineyards and Okanagan Lake.
Pair your choice of four east and west coast oysters from Shucked Oyster Co. with a welcome glass of wine and a glass of the award-winning 2016 Blanc de Noir, a rose sparkling made of 100% Pinot Noir in the Champagne style.
All is included in the $49 ticket price. Purchase tickets at mirabelvineyards.com.
Additional glasses of rose, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and more oysters will also be available for purchase.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.