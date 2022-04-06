In 1858 the mainland colony of British Columbia was established, to join the colony of Vancouver Island, both governed by James Douglas. The year before, gold was discovered at Hill’s Bar, on the lower Fraser River near Yale.
This first gold rush to what is now British Columbia saw an influx of miners from the United States and other places. The California Gold Rush was winding down and so the “miner forty-niners” were looking for new places to dig for gold. James Douglass felt that there needed to be a government for both parts of the colony, so set this up with the mainland capital at New Westminster. He decided that British justice was better than the “wild west” system which was so common in the U.S.A.
One hundred years later, in 1958, the centennial of the creation of the Crown Colony of British Columbia was marked by various events throughout the province. One of these events was a tour of antique automobiles across the width of B.C., via Highways 3 and 1, from Fernie in the Crows Nest Pass to Vancouver. This tour did not come to Kelowna, as Highway 33 at that time was gravel and dirt, to be avoided. The Hope Princeton (Allison Pass) Highway was paved.
An article in a late May 1958 edition of the “Kelowna Courier” described the arrival of this tour at Penticton:
Centennial Grand-Daddy Hits Peach City Despite Backache
PENTICTON, B.C. — Drivers in the B.C. Centennial ancient car trek broke into cheers Wednesday night when the grand-daddy of them all, a 1908 Lozier driven by C.N. Parker of Red Deer, Alta., caught up following magneto trouble at Nelson.
His arrival brought the group of 23 cars together for the drive to Keremeos, target for Wednesday night. End of the journey which began at Fernie is Vancouver, a road distance of 800 miles.
The cars are expected to rumble into Vancouver Friday evening for a display at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) grounds as a feature of B.C.’s Centennial.
The trip to Penticton Wednesday was slowed by a long, hot climb though the Cascade Mountains.
A 1917 Chevrolet Baby Grand truck travelled with a funnel in its radiator. A water truck was stationed midway up the incline for cars in need of refreshment.
The 23 cars that arrived here Wednesday were joined by two others. A Brooks Steamer has been shipped ahead and will rejoin the troupe after the worst grades have been passed.
Not realizing that the overnight stop was to be at Keremeos, I thought that we might see the cars in Penticton and so my friend Carl Ek, my cousin Bob Anderson, and I headed south in my 1957 Volkswagen bus.
In Penticton there were only a few of the old cars around. In one of the local garages was a 1925 Lincoln seven-passenger touring car, receiving some servicing. I think that it was “Grand Forks Garage,” but don’t ask me why a garage in Penticton had that name. Anyway, we were informed by someone that most of the vintage cars had continued to Keremeos for the night, so we carried on.
In Keremeos we spotted the 1908 Lozier which had been the subject of the Kelowna Courier article. It was parked in a motel driveway with the hood up and the engine idling very slowly. The six-cylinder engine, being cast in pairs, was about seven feet long. I recall the rear spring arrangement being two parallel and one transverse.
The other vehicles from the Kelowna Courier story were also there in Keremeos. The Brooks Steamer had a head of steam and was cruising silently down the main street, Highway 3. I think that it was in Keremeos where I spoke to the owner of a 1912 Chevrolet Royal Mail roadster, Mr. Sandner of Christina Lake. He was complaining about his bad brakes.
After inspecting all of the cars that we could find we headed back to Kelowna, arriving very late. Thus ended our tour.
A few years later, I was informed by someone that the 1908 Lozier had been destroyed in a fire. I don’t know if it was ever rebuilt.
In 2018 we were visiting with family who live on a road which branches off of the road to Panorama Ski Hill near Invermere, B.C. A touring car that looked like a 1925 Lincoln went by. Maybe it was the one from the 1958 centennial tour?
On page 21 of “Floyd Clymers Catalog of 1919 Automobiles” there is a picture and all of the specifications of a Lozier touring car which seems to be the same as the one on the 1958 B.C. tour. The listed purchase price for this car was $6,200, including a cape top. That was a lot of money in 1908 but many of the cars appearing in that the catalog were priced similarly.
About that time, Henry Ford introduced the Model-T and the assembly line method of production. Most cars were reduced in price after that.
