Spring break is not breaking Old Man Winter’s icy grip on the Okanagan’s mountains.
Big White Ski Resort had 10 centimetres of snow on Monday, 10 cm on Tuesday and another six on Wednesday — 42 cm in seven days.
“Spring break is dishing out some amazing Okanagan Champagne Powder for those who are not used to the soft and fluffy stuff. Winnipeg has been up to their apples in snow but nothing like this. I’m hearing hoots and hollers all day long while I guide some friends lift-to-lift to find that magic stash,” said senior VP Michael J. Ballingall on Wednesday.
Peak Pride is back this weekend, a celebration of all things LGBT2Q+, and everyone’s favourite snowboard event, the Neil Edgeworth Memorial Banked Slalom, is back for its 23rd year.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club president/groomer Ryland Garton says the season will end “when we can’t get out of the building to groom because there is dirt or no one comes. The forecast is for a La Nina cold and snowy (for us) spring. I would say mid-April. Attendance is down but steady.”
Kevin Dyck, president of Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, posted Tuesday: “Today is my day off (I’m writing this on the 21st) so I won’t be waking up to give you a trail report because, well, it’s all good. There are more than enough trails groomed everyday to make the drive worthwhile. The other day I did laps on the inner loops and was in complete bliss. If you want to enjoy the glory of skiing, then come up and ski. What trails are groomed is completely inconsequential.”
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre has new hours of operation for its lodge, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
On Wednesday, Telemark Nordic Centre’s snow report warned: “No fresh grooming today but trails remain in good spring condition from yesterday’s grooming. Two groomings left (Thursday and Saturday)” before the season ends on Sunday (March 27).
Summer passes and ride cards are now available for the Silver Star Bike Park, tentatively opening June 24.
——————
This week, the Sheriff checked out Pine Loop on the UBC Okanagan campus trails and adjacent Old Flume/Eagle View trails at Quail Ridge (both in fine shape) while marking the location of a huge eagle nest in the distance with a line of flagging tape.
No eagle. But south on Eagle View, an eagle was eying the area around a large pond.
Pedestrians and cyclists now have a gravel detour around the $55-million Mill Creek bridge and Old Vernon Road improvement project so you can cycle the Kelowna Airport loop but remember Bulman Road is the detour route.
The Okanagan Rail Trail detour around the Mill Creek diversion channel improvement, north of Dilworth Drive, could be gone next week. The rail trail from Oyama to Coldstream is also fine. Construction of Coldstream Station is well underway.
—————
From readers: Leader Madeleine with the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club reports: hiking the Kettle Valley Rail Trail from Smethurst Road in Naramata to Little Tunnel was recently “A-OK. Very few cyclists at this time of year so that is why I posted another walk from Vancouver Place in Penticton.”
Debbie from the Okanagan Ebike Riders Group described the KVR Trail from Oliver toward Osoyoos as “a beautiful ride, mostly paved, was gravel and some potholes, only went as far as Osoyoos Indian Band land. I like easy riding.”
—————
The Great Divide Trail Association (greatdividetrail.com) will hold a seminar for hikers and trail builders 1-4 p.m. on April 3 at Kelowna Yacht Club.
“We want to spread the word about this incredible trail that is in our own backyard,” said Kelowna resident Paul Jollymore. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca.
“The organization is based out of Calgary, but the president lives in Lake Country. I’ve only been involved for 3 years but the organization has been around for awhile. We run an operating budget of close to $100,000 from memberships, fundraising and grants. We actively take on trail-building projects every year to develop and maintain the trail,” he said.
“Most importantly, many more people are using the trail as the ‘thru-hike’ craze increases. I’ve done the south half solo and plan to start at the north end this summer with a group. It’s an amazing experience solo but I’m looking forward to this upcoming hike as a group, all trail builders, and we’ll be updating the trail markings between Kakwa Lake and Jasper (about 320 kilometres).
“I’ve been involved in several trail and bridge building projects, and am amazed at the people I’ve met and the efforts they make in contributing to development of the trail. What can I say, I’m hooked! I put the Cairns Creek video together to showcase some work.”
The first record of the Great Divide Trail appeared in 1966 when the Girl Guides of Canada proposed the idea of a trail running the length of the B.C.-Alberta border through the Rocky Mountains.
—————
The 250-hectare Rose Valley Regional Park in West Kelowna is, without doubt, the most unique public park in the Okanagan with its long narrow reservoir for fishers, a rock arch and cave, panoramic hilltop views of the lake and Kelowna, well-organized/
marked public trails, and a myriad of biker-created MTB trails.
To meet the increasing demand by a wide range of users, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is crafting a trails master plan. Go to yoursay.rdco.com to complete a survey by April 1. With a yoursay.rdco.com account, you will receive updates on future engagement opportunities as the plan is developed.
