It's like speed dating, but with wine and spirits.
That’s the description of Sips for Kicks, a fundraising event Saturday night from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Hall to benefit the Kees Taekwondo team that will be attending the 55th International Children’s Games this summer in Daegu, South Korea.
It will be the experience of a lifetime for the five young athletes from West Kelowna and Lake Country as they compete at the games. The Kees team will also include two coaches.
The games, which take place July 5-10, are an International Olympic Committee-recognized event in which 12- to 15-year-olds from around the world participate in a variety of sports and cultural events.
The $50 Sips for Kicks ticket includes a Korean-inspired welcome cocktail, 10 tasting stations, appies, door prizes, D.J., photo booth and silent auction.
Guests will rotate through tasting stations including Urban Distilleries, Lakesider Brewing, Upside Cider, Volcanic Hills Estate Winery, Indigenous World Winery, Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Vice and Virtue Brewing Co., Off the Grid Organic Winery, Little Straw Vineyards and Kalala Organic Estate Winery
Sips for Kicks takes place Saturday at the Westbank Lions Community Hall at 2466 Main St.
A shuttle service is available from Vernon, Lake Country and Kelowna.
All money raised from the event goes to the team to offset costs.
Get your tickets online at eventbrite.ca. Search for Sips for Kicks, or pick them up at Kees West Kelowna at 2109 C Louie Dr., Kakes by Kathie at 2655 Pandosy St. in Kelowna or Kees Studio at 11852 Highway 97 in Lake Country.
If you can’t make the event but would like to donate, there is a Kee’s TKD International Children's Games Team Go Fund Me webpage you can go to, or donate bottles at Kees Taekwondo or at the Boucherie Bottle Depot, account 217.