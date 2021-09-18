This week’s Secret Okanagan Spot is the result of a wide-ranging search in Lakeview Cemetery at 775 Lower Bench Rd. in Penticton. The gravestones for Andrew McCulloch, his wife, Annie, and sister, Mildred, are unpretentious considering McCulloch was the chief engineer for the Kettle Valley Railway. Appropriately, the Kettle Valley Rail Trail is located nearby on the west side of the cemetery.