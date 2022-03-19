Hallelujah! The arrival of daylight savings time last weekend will be followed by the official arrival of spring on Sunday.
Those who hate changing the time on their clocks twice a year (including Constant Companion Carmen) keep hoping this is the last time. Twice a year? Really?
The Sheriff compares it to the proverbial glass of water: half-full or half-empty?
For those who never grew up — and hope to never grow up, an extra hour of daylight represents an extra hour of playtime after supper.
When the Sheriff was a kid in small-town Ontario, we would play baseball in the street after supper, heaping gravel on the sidewalks and middle of the tar-and-gravel road for bases. It was always under the street light so the Sheriff and his sister could see fly balls when it got dark (until Mom called “Johnny, Gail” and we had to go in).
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to make daylight time permanent nationwide next year. “More daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work,” said Sen. Ed Markey, original cosponsor of the legislation.
The Sheriff has always favoured double daylight savings time — two more hours of street baseball after supper but he is willing to compromise.
It’s warm enough now to sit on the sunporch swinging bench listening to a cacophony of bird calls, watching their wings splashing in the bird bath and hearing the horses crunching their evening hay as the sun sets.
Meanwhile, Big White Ski Resort issued an Extreme Powder Alert on Tuesday after receiving 20 centimetres overnight.
A reminder that men and women from the Big White Fire Department will spend the weekend camping on top of the Kids Centre in the Village Centre trying to raise $10,000 to support the Thrive Foundation, BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.
You can also win a 2022-23 season pass before they go on sale by following @BigWhiteSkiResort on TikTok and dueting the #bigwhitejingle video. One winner will be drawn at the end of the season.
Speaking of the end of the season, here's the list of season-ending dates: Apex Mountain Resort April 5; Baldy Mountain March 27; Big White April 10; Silver Star April 3; Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre April 10; and Sun Peaks April 10.
“Nickel Plate Nordic Centre is gearing for April 3,” says General Manager Tricia Wilson.
Telemark Nordic Centre will “try to stay open until we can’t safely groom any longer so we don’t pick a specific date,” said GM Mike Edwards on Wednesday. “Snow is starting to go quickly though. We still have good conditions on most trails and expect to be open for another week anyway.”
Nickel Plate had this daily snow report: “We’ve entered fuel conservation mode for the season. All the inner trails will continue to be groomed, including Eagle’s Nest, Vindicator, Last Chance and Buck’s, but not all of them will be groomed every day. We’ll try to keep Motherlode, Winter’s Creek Road and Panorama open as well but possibly only (groom) once a week. These will be a bonus!”
Madeleine, a leader with the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club, went snowshoeing at Nickel Plate on March 11.
“Awesome amount of snow. In fact, I was there last Friday (March 4) after a significant Thursday snowfall. And there was even more snow yesterday, enough that even with four GPS phones, we ended up off-trail as the snow was knee-high. After a bit of a chat on which small trail to take, we finally make it back to the Mine Jump Trail to Nickelback Lake return. It was awesome. A bite and a brew back at Apex's Gunbarrel Saloon is always a fun way to end the day.:)”
The Sheriff and CCC checked out a series of West Kelowna parks and the Okanagan Rail Trail/Kal Crystal Waters Trail on our e-bikes this week. Spring conditions.
In warm weather news, Vernon outdoorsman Brian Sutch sent a cautionary note: “Just a heads up for tick season as I saw mountain buttercups in bloom along the Grey Canal above Bella Vista.” Buttercup blooms seem to coincide with the awakening of ticks every spring.
Those who want to park-and-ride (or walk) the Okanagan Rail Trail in the North Okanagan will soon have a new launching point.
Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer for the District of Coldstream, announced the start of construction Monday for the $1.8-million Coldstream Station at 16506 Kalamalka Rd.
“An event plaza, public washrooms, public parking, visitor information and wayfinding signage will provide a central gathering area with access to the Okanagan Rail Trail,” he said.
This is not the $300,000 Kilometre Zero project by Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail, North Okanagan Regional District and Okanagan Indian Band, he emphasized. The entrance feature to the Okanagan Rail Trail will be located in an old rail yard off College Way close to Kalamalka Beach and connected by pathway to the Coldstream Station.
Kilometre Zero plans show a spacious, off-road plaza for groups to coordinate trail activities, shade structures and seating, a hilltop viewpoint, an entrance kiosk, and interpretive and art installations, but no parking.
Last October, FORT announced its $100,000 fundraising campaign had passed the halfway point and was still looking for corporate/community support at okanaganrailtrail.ca/donate. No update was available this week.
The area of “K’ek’maplqs” or “Little Head of the Lake” is significant to the Syilx people, and the Okanagan Indian Band is an important partner in planning for the site and the stories to be shared.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net.