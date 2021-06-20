OVERVIEW: The planet Mercury resumes apparent forward motion this week allowing plans to move forward or otherwise advance. Projects can get the go ahead.
Take care of backlog or anything that is time sensitive. Scout out locations that would be suitable to live or work. Settle on something that won’t need a lot of upkeep as you still want to be able to come and go for short or long periods of time.
Align work to provide a balance. Take a look at where you are headed and want to be in future. Change what you can and let go or hand off the rest to someone else.
The sun goes into the sign of Cancer placing a focus on family and domestic issues.
ARIES: Meet with others in private or discuss things on secure communications. Explain needs.
TAURUS: Be in touch with those who can support or assist with your agenda. Arrange schedule.
GEMINI: Negotiate easy terms that allow you to step up the ladder. Positions will be available.
CANCER: Contact over distance provides information that will help you with certain choices.
LEO: Assess what you have against what you need to move forward. Take the easy road now.
VIRGO: Sort out feelings you have for someone and how they feel about you. Settle anything.
LIBRA: You are the most suitable candidate for any position among group or office members.
SCORPIO: Calm others worries by shouldering responsibility above and beyond call of duty.
SAGITTARIUS: Major financial arrangements benefit you in dealing with property or assets.
CAPRICORN: Positive relationships develop near or far. There is good will from the past.
AQUARIUS: Your earning capacity increases in a natural way. Keep relationships private.
PISCES: Speak in a calm, reassuring way and others will accept your directives with ease.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.