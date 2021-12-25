OVERVIEW: Wrap things up and put some of it in storage. Change leads to closure in various areas. For some it is a step up and for others it will be less responsibility. Cosy time together will uncover more of what you have in common. This can be a game changer in some relationships going forward. Be true to yourselves. Private wishes can come true in miraculous ways. Feelings blossom as they should. Important marriages, mergers or partnerships are in focus with major plans or negotiations involved. Connect with influential individuals who can pull strings. Discuss how much of this you want to take into the new year with key people. Happy Holidays.
ARIES: You can get the support of others for the position you seek as you are qualified to do it.
TAURUS: You have reached a point of no return. Decide on where changes are needed most.
GEMINI: You have increased access to others funds or assets. Private arrangements work out.
CANCER: Consult with those who can help you move your agenda in the right direction now.
LEO: You are the star in almost any area. Your talent and generosity are applauded by others.
VIRGO: Trust your instincts this week and lucky things can happen. Arrange needs in order.
LIBRA: Many want to be around you or your welcoming environment. Gather to have fun.
SCORPIO: You have a way with words and this brings others onside. Be gracious to all.
SAGITTARIUS: Financial arrangements are positive and evolve in ways you have hoped.
CAPRICORN: Dress the part and you will fit right in or be invited to participate later on.
AQUARIUS: Behind the scenes matters come together and you will like the final outcome.
PISCES: Consult with important or wealthy people. Plans evolve. Look over documents.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. She will be taking a break from column writing for an undetermined period of time.