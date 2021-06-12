We have a lot to cover this week because there are three drinking holidays over the next six days.
Days declared to celebrate a certain wine or spirit are generally made up by producers to sell more bottles.
It’s self-serving and pure publicity. But we don’t mind, because, heck, it gives our drinking a sense of occasion.
Rose all day
Perhaps one of the most inspired wine holidays is National Rose Day with its “drink pink” and “Rose all day” messaging.
Rose started as a summer fad and has morphed into the fastest-growing wine category in the world.
Two bottles of pink that will serve you well on this day are
the 2020 Sandhill Small Lots Sangiovese Rose and The Second Act Piquette ($15).
In fact, new BC label The Second Act picked National Rose Day for the B.C. government liquor stores launch of its Piquette.
This wine honours the lost French art of crafting petite wines that are naturally light and low in alcohol.
The piquette method sees grape skins that have already been fermented rehydrated with water and fermented again.
Yes, it’s using the leftovers, but to great effect because The Second Act Piquette comes out a pretty coral colour, has a refreshing strawberries-and-cream profile and comes in at just 6.3% alcohol by volume.
Considering a typical Rose packs 12%, you can truly sip Piquette all day and not feel overwhelmed by the alcohol.
The Small Lots Rose from Sandhill is also different because it uses the Sangiovese grape, which is only grown in the Okanagan by Sandhill.
Because the varietal is Italian, Sandhill decided to fashion the Rose in the Italian “Rosato” style, which translates to a dry pink with aromas and flavours of cherry and red currant.
Limited production means the Sangiovese Rose is only available at the winery in downtown Kelowna or online at MyWineCountry.com as part of a $125 box containing two bottles, charcuterie and other goodies.
From South Africa
Friday is #DrinkChenin Day, but it could just as easily be #DrinkSouthAfrica Day.
You see, Chenin Blanc is the signature white wine export of South Africa and its own day was designed to promote the varietal worldwide.
However, June 18th’s #DrinkChenin Day has become a vehicle for all South African wines to enter your drinking consciousness.
B..C government liquor stores will have special displays of South African wines to support the effort through July.
Here are the wines being spotlighted, which all tend to be affordable and fruit-forward with bright acidity:
— Spier Chenin Blanc 2020 ($14)
— Spier 21 Gables Chenin Blanc 2018 (oak aged) ($35)
— Two Oceans Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($11)
— Two Oceans Pinot Grigio 2020 ($1)
— Spier Rose of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir 2020 ($15)
— Beachhouse Sauvignon Blanc 2020 ($12)
— Inception Red 2018 ($14)
— Nederburg Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($14)
— Spier Merlot 2018 ($14)
— Cathedral Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($18)
— Spier Pinotage 2019 ($16)
— Spier Seaward Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 ($22)
Purple gin for Gin Day
Of course, the first thing you notice about Empress 1908 Gin ($53) is that it’s purple.
This gin from Victoria Distillers gets its mauve tinge from infusion with butterfly pea blossom, an inspired choice for Gin Day on June 12.
But there are other infusions to make it unique, including dried grapefruit peel and the black tea specially made for its namesake, the iconic Fairmont Empress Hotel, named after Queen Victoria in the city also named after the Queen who ruled when Britain still had an empire.
Of course, the traditional gin infusion, juniper berry, is also there to give the spirit its distinctive botanical taste.
Beside lending its splendid hue, the butterfly pea blossom also gives the gin a sweet and earthy profile.
Gin is synonymous with the famous gin and tonic cocktail, which is simply an ounce and a half of gin with five ounces of Indian tonic water.
When made with Empress gin, garnish the glass with a slice of grapefruit, instead of the traditional lemon, to go with the dried grapefruit peel infusion in the purple spirit.
“It’s not only a visually stunning, but delicious, cocktail,” said bartender and Empress 1908 ambassador Tracey Eden.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.