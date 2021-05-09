OVERVIEW: Words are framed in a way to influence the undecided or those not properly informed. Smoke and mirrors will leave room for doubt as they don’t want to believe the facts. Some want to enjoy fantasy as long as they can.
There will also be questions about funding and who will reap the most benefits; check sources a bit closer.
Look at anything being done remotely to see who is behind it.
Trust your instincts if something does not feel right. Buy more time if you need it.
The new moon in the sign of Taurus increases the need for stability and grounding on a practical path. A time to start over or renew important connection now. Get together safely.
ARIES: Put additional focus on your finances and you will find where you can make gains.
TAURUS: Demonstrate your ability to hold or take command now. It will be expected of you.
GEMINI: Timing works for you as you co-ordinate the past with the present. This benefits all.
CANCER: Work with those who have the best access to meet your needs. Discuss details.
LEO: There is more security in relationships of all types. Relax about any changes afoot.
VIRGO: You have another chance to get what you want or step into a position you will like.
LIBRA: Plan a time out or holiday even if the location is not what you wanted. Its enjoyable.
SCORPIO: Pull things together and this will give you a stronger grip or base line to follow.
SAGITTARIUS: Relationships deepen as bonds strengthen. You are sure of each other.
CAPRICORN: Career or income settle as you find your own sense of timing and place.
AQUARIUS: You feel lucky and can take a chance that you may have missed in the past.
PISCES: You make the best host now and can take over the role for others. Slow actions.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.