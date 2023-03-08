Newspapers a crucial part of research

When I do local history research – much of it for this weekly newspaper column – I rely extensively upon the historic record provided by newspapers, including “The Daily Courier” and its iterations which have faithfully served the citizens of Kelowna and district since 1904. I often also consult back issues of “The Vernon News,” founded in 1891 but no longer in print.
These two newspapers, and many others, provide much of the fodder for my local history articles. It is therefore long-overdue that I acknowledge them with a hearty and sincere “thank you.”
This week’s local history article relies extensively on information from four issues of “The Vernon News.”
The Thursday, Nov. 18, 1909 (page 5) edition of “The Vernon News” starts the story:
“No word has yet been heard of R.J. Brown who left his home at Wood Lake on Friday afternoon,
Oct. 29, saying he might be late in getting back that evening. He has never returned. He walked to Okanagan Centre, about five miles distant, and transacted some business there and started to walk home. Shortly after leaving Okanagan Centre he met Mr. Bolton and they had a short conversation. This was at 5:15 p.m. A man who may have been Mr. Brown was seen at 6 p.m., passing Copeland’s on Okanagan Lake, and walking northwards on the road. Since that time no trace or clue of the missing man has been discovered. Large search parties have been scouring the country ever since without result …”
One week later, the Nov. 25 (page 8) edition of “The Vernon News” reported:
“Of whereabouts of R.J. Brown late of Ottawa, who disappeared on
Oct. 29 when returning from Okanagan Centre to his home at Wood Lake. Described as slender weight, about 130 pounds, age 40, dark brown hair turning grey, dark moustache, deepest brown-grey eyes and dark complexion. Wore dark brown striped coat and light grey striped trousers and light grey tweed cap. Any information regarding him will be most gratefully received by Mrs. R.J. Brown, Oyama, B.C…”
Despite this detailed description of Brown and a plea for information or assistance in locating him, nothing was forthcoming until the following February.
The winter of 1909-10 must have been a long and worrying time for Brown’s family. Their worst fears about his fate were reported in the Feb. 10, 1910 (page 5) edition of “The Vernon News:”
“The mystery in connection with the disappearance of R.J. Brown, who left for his home near Oyama one day last October, was solved
yesterday by the discovery of his body about a mile north of Okanagan Centre. As he was not in good health at the time of his disappearance, his death is attributed to natural causes, it being supposed that he had lost his way, and succumbed to exhaustion and exposure.”
But the story, as reported in Vernon’s weekly newspaper, does not end there. The Feb. 17, 1910 (page 7) edition of “The Vernon News” provides details of his unexplained and tragic disappearance:
“The Centre was the scene on Thursday last of the inquest on the remains of the late Mr. R.J. Brown who so mysteriously disappeared towards the end of last October. The deepest sympathy is felt for the widow and children, mingled with a sense of relief that the mystery is cleared up, the evidence given clearly proving that there was no external evidence whatever of foul play, and thus relieving the district from any imputation advanced by those acquainted with the quiet and peaceful dispositions of its inhabitants. The jury brought in the only verdict possible: “Death from drowning, but no evidence forthcoming as to how the deceased came to be in the water.” ... on hearing from Mrs. Brown, instructions were wired to Mr. R.C. Reed, of the Kelowna Manufacturing Company, to bring a metallic coffin. So on Friday morning all was made ready for the
shipment on Saturday to Ontario, where the widow and children are now living with her parents. This brings to a tragic close an episode which has greatly moved the people of Okanagan Centre and Oyama…”
Earlier issues of “The Vernon News” indicate that in February 1909 Brown purchased a ten acre lot at Oyama from W.L.F. Co. in advance of the Brown family arriving from Ottawa, in August or September of 1909.
Information about the discovery of Brown’s body is also in the Thursday, Feb. 17, 1910 (page two) of “The Orchard City Record,” then one of Kelowna’s two weekly newspapers:
“The body of Mr. R. Brown, who has been missing for some weeks, and for whom diligent search has been made through the valley, was found on Tuesday last, about two miles South of the Okanagan Landing. The body was only a few feet from the lakeshore but reports are not to hand as to how the deceased managed to lose his life.”
Ancestry.ca provides documented, source-cited biographical information about Brown. Robert James Brown was born at Markdale, Grey County, Ont. on June 18, 1869, son of Isaac Brown and Mary Cousins. On July 16, 1895 in Leeds Country, Ont.
Robert James Brown married Edith Tennant (born March 16, 1872 at Caintown, Leeds County, Ont.; daughter of John W. Tennant and Isabella Kincaid).
Robert James and Edith (nee Tennant) Brown had at least four children: Robert Gordon (born 1896), Edith Gladys (born 1897), Harold Austin (born 1901) and Herman Cecil (born 1902).
