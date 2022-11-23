The Build a Furry Friend Toy Lodge is offering autistic children an opportunity to meet with Santa in a sensory friendly environment with dedicated Sensitive Santa times.
This is the first year the business has offered the Santa Experience, offering children a chance to come visit Santa, tell him what’s on their Christmas list and get photos of the experience.
While visiting with Santa is a happy holiday tradition for many children, for those with autism or who are highly sensitive to noise, light and sound, the process can be overwhelming.
To help children with autism enjoy a visit with Santa, the lodge has set aside special times in December for Quiet Magic with Sensitive Santa.
The Build a Furry Friend Toy Lodge will make its Santa area sensory friendly with lower lighting and quieter surroundings Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Dec. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Guests can make note of any other special requests or needs in the notes section when booking their appointment online at thesantaexperienceokanagan.com.
The Build a Furry Friend Toy Lodge is located at 16 – 1515 Westgate Rd. in West Kelowna.