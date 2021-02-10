The Peachland Recovery Task Force is set to warm Peachland hearts with a sweet treat Sunday.
A free Valentine’s Day hot chocolate drive thru at the main entrance of the Peachland Community Centre will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s an uplifting gesture for the community on Valentine’s Day,” said Chuck Clark, speaking for the Peachland Recovery Task Force.
The event aims to bring Peachlanders together and lift their spirits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force is also asking Peachland residents to show love for the community and one another by posting hearts in the windows of their homes.
One team of volunteers will be brewing up hot chocolate while others will be ready to pass out the free hot chocolate accompanied by a smile to vehicles that roll in.
To spread sweetness and love, but not COVID-19, people are asked to wear masks when they roll down their vehicle window to receive their hot chocolate.
Seniors and others in the community who are not able to travel to the community centre on Sunday can call the Peachland Wellness Centre in advance at 250-767-0141 and register for a hot chocolate drop-off package that volunteers will be happy to deliver for free.
Thanks to sponsorship from local realtor Larry Guilbault of Coldwell Banker, the hot chocolate is free; however, those who wish can make a donation.
The money raised will be used to fund the Peachland Task Force’s next project, which will encourage people to eat at Peachland restaurants to stimulate the economy.
For every $20 people spend at Peachland restaurants, their name will go into a draw for a free meal.
From Monday to Thursday, every $10 people spend at Peachland restaurants will earn them an entry.
As well, Clark said money would be put forward to offer free meals to struggling seniors in the community in the months ahead.