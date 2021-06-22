This series of three articles is lovingly dedicated to my mum, Wilma Doreen (nee Clement) Hayes, who was justifiably proud of her Okanagan
pioneer roots. Mum had a special interest in the life of her maternal grandmother, Lucy (nee Freeman) Whelan (1852-1911).
On page 54 of “The 20th Report of the Okanagan Historical Society” (1956), Nellie Florence Bell (nee Whelan) briefly related the details of her mother’s epic journey from England to British Columbia:
“In the year 1882 my father (George Whelan) decided to get married and sent for his betrothed, Miss Lucy Freeman in England, to come out and join him (at Ellison, B.C.). She sailed from Liverpool, by way of Cape Horn to Victoria. From there she travelled by boat to Yale, then by stage-coach to Cache Creek. Here she changed to the Kamloops stage which took her to the Spallumcheen Valley where she stayed at the Fulton farm. My father met her and they were married by the Justice of the Peace…
Aunt Nellie provided an outline of the journey which her mother (my great grandmother), Lucy Freeman, made in 1882, from the relative comforts of her home in southern England to the wilderness of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. Nellie’s description is the “bare bones” version of her mother’s journey; it is time to “flesh out” the story.
Lucy Freeman was born on Jan. 2, 1852 (some records show her birth date as Jan. 1) at Great Chesterford, Essex, England the second of 10 children — only four of whom lived to adulthood — of chimney sweep Samuel Freeman (1825-1904) and Lydia Purkiss (1827-1867).
When Lucy was born, Great Chesterford, an ancient village and
former market town, had about 1,000 residents.
Lucy was 15 years old when her mother died of tuberculosis. The following year, 1868, Samuel Freeman married Sarah Bird (1840-1905) and they had seven more children. Lucy and her stepmother and younger half-siblings, born between 1869 and 1885, were not close, her youngest half-sister (Edith) born three years after Lucy left England.
Lucy left home in 1866, when she was 14 years old, first finding work as a domestic servant with local families and later in a London residence, where she worked as a cook. She learned that craft well and passed along her cooking and baking skills to her daughters, Nellie, Margaret, Laura, and Minnie.
While working “in service”, Lucy met Ellen Florence “Nellie” Whelan (1861-1905). Nellie told Lucy about her older unmarried brother, George Whelan (1844-1927), rancher and farmer in the far-distant Okanagan Valley. Lucy and George began corresponding. He subsequently proposed to her by mail, asking Lucy to come to British Columbia to be his wife.
One year before Lucy Freeman came to Canada, the 1881 England Census (Barnet, Hertfordshire) incorrectly enumerated her as “Sarah Freeman,” general domestic servant, visiting with George Whelan’s widowed mother Sarah, his younger sister Mary Ann, and her husband John D. Patch.
In the spring of 1882, Lucy Freeman — 30 years old, unmarried, and with few reasons to remain in England — having accepted George Whelan’s proposal, boarded a steamer at Liverpool and embarked on the long journey to her new home in western Canada.
Little is known about Lucy’s sea
voyage. Extensive research has not provided the name of the steamship on which she sailed. The journey from England to western North America usually took about four months, and so Lucy probably took leave of her family in May of 1882, since she was settled in the Okanagan by late September.
Lucy travelled in steerage — cramped communal quarters located below deck — where passengers lived, prepared and ate their food, and slept. As a single woman, Lucy fared better than many of her fellow steerage travellers, having more room and privacy. Victorian customs about female propriety certainly benefited Lucy on her four-month sea voyage.
One story passed down through the Whelan family relates that Lucy’s father warned her not to talk to anyone on board the ship, other than the
captain. If Lucy heeded her father’s advice, it must have been a lonely
voyage, spending her days alone in steerage or promenading on the deck, wondering about what lay ahead in British Columbia.
The ocean steamer made its way westward across the Atlantic Ocean and south to the tip of South America, where it rounded the Cape of Good Hope, leaving behind the stormy Atlantic and entering the calmer Pacific Ocean. Lucy and her fellow passengers’ ship then followed the west coast of South America, possibly stopping at Valparaiso, Chile to take on coal for the last leg of the journey.
Continuing northward, the steamer arrived at San Francisco, where many of the passengers disembarked, the rest staying on board for their ship’s final destination, Victoria.
The 1881 Canada Census, records Victoria’s population as 7,295 people. Lucy arrived in mid-September 1882, after her months’ long sea voyage.
Victoria was, and still is, very British in its look and feel and so Lucy may have felt more comfortable as she regained the use of her land legs in more “familiar” surroundings.
Lucy’s long journey continues in next week’s article, as she takes a boat to B.C.’s mainland and travels up the perilous Fraser Canyon section of the Cariboo Road. At Cache Creek, she makes her way to the North Okanagan, where she will meet her fiancé, rancher George Whelan.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.