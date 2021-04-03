When it is the first multi-day camping trip of the year, the natural place to go in the valley is the warmest, the South Okanagan.
Except this week.
Frigid morning temperatures in Oliver meant wearing long underwear, two pairs of merino wool socks, merino sweater, windbreaker, tuque and winter gloves. Could it get any worse? How about the worst headwind in recent memory?
Notwithstanding, we hiked the Golden Mile Stamp Mill Trail uphill from Tinhorn Creek Vineyard on Monday to see an ancient forge built more than 100 years ago and panoramic valley views.
On Tuesday, we renewed acquaintance with the South Spur of the Kettle Valley Railway, incorrectly called the Okanagan River Trail on our copy of the South Okanagan Similkameen Cycling Guide, hence the numerous KVR signs. Of course, we had to stop at Silver Sage Winery for yet another animated wine talk by owner Anna Manola. Free wine tasting equals multiple purchases.
On Wednesday, we again did the KVR southbound to the International Hike and Bike Trail trailhead at the north end of Osoyoos Lake via Road 22. When we reached Osoyoos, we headed west on 62 Avenue to Osoyoos Secondary School and the trailhead to the six-kilometre paved Irrigation Canal Walkway, unfortunately not in the guide but worthwhile for its panoramic views.
Buds were just starting to break in the orchards so another camping trip is planned for the coming weeks.
——————
Telemark Nordic Centre closed its day lodge for the season at the end of the day on Thursday (April 1) so rentals and day passes will no longer be available.
“We will still groom the ski trails for another few days on a modified schedule and skiing will still be possible,” said General Manager Mike Edwards.
“There will be no staff on-site so make sure you have a trip plan and someone knows where you are. Ski at your own risk. There is still good snow coverage on most trails with very good conditions on the fresh grooming in the morning. There are some signs of spring on the trails with some dirt and debris, and a couple of thin spots. As the warmer weather takes hold and we groom less, the conditions will deteriorate. Check our Trail Conditions webpage for the latest updates. Snowshoeing is still good up higher but some of the lower, treed, sun-exposed trails have some bare or icy spots so snowshoeing is no longer recommended.”
——————
Although Big White Ski Resort will close for the season earlier than planned (Monday), you have the chance to win $250 gift cards from each of its #OkanaganBucketlist partners - Eldorado Resort, Predator Ridge, Sparkling Hill Resort and Mission Hill Family Estate, plus a 2021-22 season pass to Big White.
To win this “bucketlist prize of a lifetime” worth $2,000, all you need to do is tag a photo of yourself enjoying your favourite springtime activity using #WinOKBL for two entries and/or fill out the form on the website bigwhite.com for an additional entry. The contest ends April 11.
——————
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre had a record 3,200-plus members this year. Thanks to its new RFID cards, Sovereign could contact trace members and guests to meet COVID-19 requirements but also track how many days members ski, and predict day ticket sales volumes to reduce parking lot congestion on weekends.
Season pass and programs sales will launch on June 1 with special early bird pricing for the 2021-22 season. Don’t throw away your existing pass since it is reusable and reloadable for the next season.
——————
From a reader: “I’m a senior (78), ride a Yukon 750 Fat Bike and have been trying to find a e-bike club to cycle with. Right now I cycle on my own, but would rather cycle with others. Really like your articles each week. Hope you can help me. Ken.”
Response: Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, virtually all organized outdoor recreation groups in the Okanagan have shut down.
What has happened is that groups of the same friends have banded together in small numbers for regular outings with the organizers stipulating no new members. As soon as Dr. Bonnie Henry says it’s OK to gather in larger numbers, the Sheriff would recommend joining the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club (now through Meetup) and checking out similar Meetup groups.
The Sheriff knows of one new e-bike group which has limited its membership to 25. COOC has started some limited hiking but the Sheriff hasn’t heard of any organized e-bike rides yet. One solution, however, is to start up your own e-bike group on Facebook (a Meetup friend just did that) if that is an option. Let the Sheriff know.
It’s proof of the huge interest in cycling and e-bikes. If any reader knows of an Okanagan e-bike group that is currently active, email: jp.squire@telus.net.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.