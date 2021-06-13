Dodging raindrops was a popular outdoor activity this week. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough rain to make up for the record dry spring. But we made it back each day with only a few drops falling on us. Great timing.
On Monday, we explored non-residential areas of Wilden in Kelowna on the way to Knox Mountain East and then Knox Mountain Park, the city’s largest natural area park. After cycling cross-country trails around Kathleen Lake, Constant Companion Carmen took us to a new downhill trail parallel to Knox Mountain Drive that she discovered on Trailforks.
Simpson Trail “offers beginner and intermediate riders a fun, flowing ride,” says the city sign. The total length is 518 metres with an elevation change of 28 metres. But it feels like much more slope as you cruise down sets of small rollers and tabletops. If you aren’t experienced in the sudden rise of a tabletop, take the first few at reduced speed so you don’t get too much air.
We also shared with friends the Magic Estates Trail, a secret northern access to Knox Mountain Park known mainly by and used by residents of Magic Estates. There are two trailheads off Avonlea Way; the most northerly trailhead at Avonlea Park provides the most rolling, curvy excitement. The south end is off Knox Mountain Drive.
Magic Estates Trail connects to the top of Gordon Trail, a steep downhill (with stairs) to Paul’s Tomb. The highlight is at the
junction — this week’s Secret Okanagan Spot, a wonderful panoramic view of Okanagan Lake looking north with a couple of benches for quiet reflection.
On Tuesday, cycling buddy Kent took us from Armstrong through Deep Creek Valley to Gardom Lake Community Park, northwest of Enderby, through a series of rural roads. What we thought would be a large pond turned out to be a medium-size inland lake with two islands. We’re already planning a return with our kayaks but via Highway 97B, the main road between Enderby and Salmon Arm.
The website — exploratoryglory.com — describes it as “one of the Okanagan Valley’s many gems” situated on top of a wooded knoll between Enderby and Salmon Arm and “a magnificent summer paradise with an abundance of family-friendly activities like hiking, biking, fishing, boating, kayaking and swimming.”
On Wednesday, we returned to Armstrong for another loop route around to Farmstrong Cider Company on Maw Road for lunch. Spallumcheen Township — the oldest and largest municipality in the Southern Interior — not only has many, many kilometres of rolling farmland but numerous farm pens of chickens, goats, alpacas, horses and cattle. The goats and alpacas are curious about visitors and often come over to the fence for a closer look (and photo op).
—————
Friends of the South Slopes has extended “a big thank you” to the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC for planning and supporting BC Trails Day events all over the province last Saturday.
“In Kelowna, Saturday was a bit wet and cold, but FOSS’ volunteers set up information tables at KLO Creek Regional Park, Field Road (trailhead for the KLO Creek/Myra Recreation Area trails), Stewart Road East Trailhead in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park and the Lakeshore Road parking lot for Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.
“FOSS shared its vision for connecting trails across the South Slopes of Kelowna and telling trail users about FOSS. We’ll do this again this summer!”
—————
Dost has announced a B.C. roadshow for those who have been hoping to try out one of its e-bikes but can’t visit the showroom in Port Coquitlam.
“Cory and Dave are hitting the road in the Dost Sprinter Van this summer, doing private test ride sessions in communities across B.C. including the Okanagan, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays. We come right to your front door so you can ride the Drop or Kope e-bikes around your neighbourhood and decide for yourself if a Dost bike is right for you,” said the official email invite.
“Just go to our website and see when we’ll be in your area, then book your own private test ride — for yourself, as a couple, or organize a group of friends and make it a bit more social.”
The Okanagan dates are June 11-21.
—————
Here’s an unusual concept, thanks to a Meetup.com group in Kelowna.
“The Angel Springs Trail is one of my favourites because it meanders through a beautiful cedar and Douglas fir forest. So I’m returning but this time it will be different because we are going to hike in silence. The intent is for a meditative hike focused on noticing where you are and how you feel. Nature can teach us things about ourselves but the messages don’t come through when we are constantly talking. We’ll stop somewhere along the way, and have lunch and talk.
“But when we resume, we will be quiet. SSSShhhhh . . . just listen to the birds and trees. If silence is something you have trouble with, maybe avoid this hike. Or perhaps try it for the first time and be open to the new experience.”
The Sheriff asked for feedback from participants. But so far, not a sound.
Not even from the trees.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net