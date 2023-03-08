Get your green on and help raise money for a couple of good causes March 17 as the Westbank Lions host a Happy St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Westbank Lions Community Hall.
“We would really like the entire community to come,” said Leah Thordarson, with the Westbank Lions.
Guests will enjoy eating thick, rich Irish stew, Irish soda bread and sticky toffee pudding, dancing to live music by Glory Days and bidding at the silent auction.
There will also be a midnight snack later in the evening and a lottery tree with $250 worth of lottery tickets available as a 50/50 prize.
All proceeds from the event go to
support Julia's Junction, an inclusive playground space for people of all ages and abilities that will be built at Westbank Town Centre Park, and Easter Seal House, a 49-suite home away from home for people travelling to Vancouver for medical treatment and appointments and for respite to parents and families needing a place to stay to recharge.
Easter Seal House helps to ease the financial burden of accommodation in Vancouver for West Kelowna families such as Corinne Inman and her mother Wendy. Wendy underwent a liver transplant last week and the family will be spending a considerable amount of time in Vancouver over the next several months.
Tickets cost $75 per person and are available at WestbankLions.square.site. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
The Westbank Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Hall.
Anyone interested in Lions is invited to come for a visit or email LionsClubWestbank@gmail.com for information.