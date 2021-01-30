Timing (and weather) are everything, especially in the Okanagan Valley.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen took advantage of mild winter weather for our third e-bike ride of 2021 last Saturday. The Okanagan Rail Trail out to Kelowna airport was in great shape since snow and ice are regularly removed (unlike many other unpaved Okanagan trails).
We also hiked the north hills of the Wilden community in Kelowna for panoramic views of surrounding hillsides and Okanagan Lake. Two cautionary notes: there were icy spots with someone crashing to the frozen ground. Wear ice cleats if walking in those conditions. Second, one section of Wilden has a fire mitigation/forest health harvesting project underway with machinery working while we were there so ‘No unauthorized entry.’
With the grateful return of daily snowfalls this week (two to seven centimetres each day), it was time to enjoy the valley’s downhill resorts (and put away the e-bikes).
On Tuesday, Big White Ski Resort had beautiful soft powder on groomed runs, which meant floating down its long cruisers like Serwas (called Serwa’s Salute in the 1980s after original co-owner Cliff Serwa) and Sundance.
There was fresh powder on Thursday morning (16 cm at Apex Mountain Resort) with more in the forecast for the weekend.
With January ending, the next four weeks are probably your last chance for mid-winter skiing/boarding before the arrival of March and spring conditions. Don’t delay if you want excellent skiing and boarding.
—————
This week, the Facebook page of Friends of the South Slopes (FOSS) posted an update on the province’s wildfire mitigation projects on the South Slopes.
“Jonathan Murkin, (land and resource coordinator, Ministry of Forests, Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District) reports that work will continue in Unit 9 (Crown land east and above of KLO Creek Regional Park) until the end of March. He advised FOSS that the wildfire mitigation work has been progressing well and the hand-treatment crews will be starting in the next week to treat areas that aren’t accessible by the mechanical equipment.
“In the mechanical areas, they have been able to utilize all the residual fibre; hand crews will be working in a few smaller areas where it will be necessary to burn the residual fibre to remove it. That will be the smoke you see in that area for the next little while. The BC Wildfire Service and the Regional District (of Central Okanagan) are aware of the project.”
—————
In the North Okanagan, the Ribbons of Green Trails Society (ROGTS) is celebrating 20 years of successful local trail advocacy.
“A plethora of Greater Vernon trails have evolved since the society’s inception in 2000 when a group of interested citizens formed this non-profit organization to promote and advocate for local trails,” says society spokesperson Ingrid Neumann.
By working closely with local municipalities, ROGTS promotes a vision for a system of linear parks, pathways and bikeways in Greater Vernon which tie urban areas to parks and natural and scenic areas through non-motorized forms of recreation and transportation, she said.
One of ROGTS’ original goals was to create a multi-use path which connects the three local lakes: Okanagan, Kalamalka and Swan.
“Another ROGTS goal was to visualize the Grey Canal Trail from Lavington to Okanagan Lake following the original historic irrigation canal. To date, 19 continuous kilometres of the trail can be hiked from Coldstream Valley Estates to the northeast end of Swan Lake.
“The Turtle Mountain portion of the Grey Canal Trail provides four kilometres of hiking from the Blue Jay subdivision to Turtle Mountain.
“The Bella Vista section has been extended to include three kilometres of trail. A few sections remain to be linked in order to create a continuous trail from Coldstream to Okanagan Lake.”
Educating users about local trails is an important ROGTS goal, she added.
The ribbonsofgreen.ca website has current local trail news, resources and suggested etiquette. An online interactive map of Greater Vernon trails was created to clearly indicate trail locations, features, parking and directions. It is accessible from the ROGTS website and at arcg.is/iSnWn.
A Vernon Area Trails Facebook page notifies hikers about the latest trail news and highlights.
Trail articles are regularly submitted to local media. ROGTS annually hosts a Sunshine Festival booth to disseminate information about local trails and to distribute maps. Wayfinding and interpretive trail signage has been created by ROGTS after procuring funding through grants, Neumann said.
ROGTS directors also work with other groups such as Vernon Rotary Club, Vernon Outdoors Club, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, North Okanagan Naturalists Club, North Okanagan Cycling Society, North Okanagan Coalition for Active Transportation, Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail.
ROGTS was involved in major projects, such as the Polson Park Boardwalk, Middleton Mountain Park Trails, 90-acre Farnsworth Nature Reserve and Okanagan Rail Trail.
ROGTS has also independently written several reports, including the Trails Plan 2013-2033 Greater Vernon, which lists trail successes, work to complete and identifying potential new trails. This report was accepted into local Official Community Plans and is posted on the ROGTS website.
“Twenty years later, the original ROGTS goals are nearing completion, and the society has updated its mission statement and goals to include: encouraging connectivity with trails in the Greater Vernon area and with those in neighbouring communities; supporting best practices for trail design, construction, use, signage and maintenance; promoting community trail stewardship; adapting for changes in climate, transportation methods and lifestyles; and assisting with natural, cultural and historical interpretation efforts on the trails,” said Neumann.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net