The 2020 Riesling from Upper Bench Winery and Creamery on the Naramata Bench has big glasses to fill.
You see, the 2019 vintage of the Riesling from Upper Bench won the “wine of the year” accolade at the BC Lieutenant Governor Wine Awards at last year’s Fall Okanagan Wine Festival.
So, the just-released 2020 Riesling ($24) is the much-anticipated follow up and begs the question: Is it also “wine of the year” worthy?
“Actually, I think the 2020 might even be nicer,” said Upper Bench co-owner and winemaker Gavin Miller.
“The 2020 has all the same great qualities of the 2019. It’s exceptional quality at an affordable price. I like that our minimal winemaking results in a Riesling that’s clean, crisp and dry with beautiful aromas and flavours of pear, lime and honey.”
By the way, the Riesling is an ideal match for Upper Bench’s bestselling King Cole blue cheese made by Miller’s wife, Shana.
Upper Bench is the only Okanagan property that makes both wine and cheese on the same premises.
It’s a power position to be in considering wine and cheese are considered to be the perfect pairing.
Upper Bench has built its entire Corks and Curds Club around it, shipping packages of six wines and three cheeses to members four times a year.
Upper Bench has released two other 2020 white wines so far — the Pinot Blanc ($22), and Pinot Gris ($20). The recommended cheese pairing for the Blanc is double-cream brie and for the Gris the semi-soft French Gold.
Prosecco recipes
Prosecco is not just a sparkling wine, it’s a grape, a region of Italy and an inspiration for an entire cuisine and lifestyle.
“This is where Prosecco is born, the protagonist our lives, of sociality and conviviality,” writes Sandro Bottega in the introduction to his cookbook The 100 Prosecco Recipes.
“To get to know someone, we do not invite them to have a cup of coffee, but to drink a “mezzo Prosecco” (half a glass of Prosecco), and before a glass savoured in harmony, every word becomes the expression of truth.”
The author also happens to head up eponymous Bottega, the family business that dates back to 1635 and now makes 24 different Proseccos.
Many of those bottles are exported to 140 countries.
Bottega is also served, in those distinctive, little, gold bottles, on flights by 40 airlines around the globe.
You can find two of the flagship bottles in almost every government and private liquor store in the Okanagan.
The Bottega Prosecco DOC Brut ($17) is classic Italian sparkling made from the Prosecco grape (which is now often called Glera) grown in the Prosecco region of Veneto (north of Venice).
It’s taste is also classic, apple and lemon framed by exuberant bubbles.
The Bottega Rose Gold Brut, in a gold bottle, of course, is pale pink, made of Pinot Nero (Pinot Noir) and has a strawberry-red currant-delicate bubbles profile.
Most of the 100 recipes in the cookbook result in dishes meant to be enjoyed with a glass of Prosecco.
But several of the recipes also call for Prosecco as an ingredient.
For example, half a glass in the thyme-and-butter risotto, two glasses in the salt cod, a glass in the guinea hen roasting pan, a litre for the braised pork cheeks, a glass in the chicken and polenta and a splash in the stewed cabbage and various desserts.
There are also directions for some Prosecco-based cocktails such as the bellini, mimosa and lemon spritz.
You can buy the 192-page The 100 Prosecco Recipes cookbook for $25 by emailing info@stilebrands.com.
Stand Up for Service
Do you know of someone who works in the restaurant industry that provides exceptional customer service while following best practices to combat COVID?
If so, nominate them for a Stand Up for Service Award at BCRFA.com, the website of the BC Restaurant and Food Service Association.
Each week to the end of May, a winner will be awarded a $100 Save-On-Foods gift card and a gift pack from Sumac Ridge Winery in Summerland.
At the end of the campaign, four standout winners will each receive a $250 Save-On-Foods credit and Sumac Ridge gift pack.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.