Usually, showing designs at Fashion Week is about selling clothes, but for one local Indigenous fashion designer, her trip to New York Fashion Week with Oxford Fashion Studios in September is not so much about the garment, but raising awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous women, men and girls.
Jill Setah Weatherbee is from the Yunesit’in Government of the Interior of B.C. but has lived on Westbank First Nation land for the past 20 years.
Weatherbee said she has seen so many Indigenous people suffering, with horror stories on social media of women abused, family members being murdered and young women going missing.
“I want to raise awareness on a level that everybody will see it, where news will spread fast” said Weatherbee. “Everybody knows about it, but I don’t think they really know about it. ”
She will be showing six pieces in her show set for Sept. 9, one in material with the words “No more stolen sisters.”
“It definitely sends the message that I wanted to get across,” she said.
Another piece will be made with custom fabric that has a picture of the Jack family on it,
Weatherbee said the entire Jack family — mother, father and two boys — went missing in the 1980s.
The family believes the parents are likely no longer living, but the boys were probably adopted out.
“On that garment I’m going to put in big red bold letters that they bring the Jack boys home.,” said Weatherbee.
With the recent tragic news about residential schools, Weatherbee whose parents are both residential school survivors, said it seems like Indigenous people have been through so much.
She is hoping that by raising awareness, the mistreatment of her people will slow down.
Creating the garments for the show was emotionally draining for Weatherbee.
“Some of these families, mothers sit at the doors, look out the windows, hold their phones tight, just hoping their kids come home,” she said.
All of Weatherbee’s models for her show are two-spirited.
“I just want to shine a light on them too, and let them know it is OK for them to be who they are,” she said.
Originally, Weatherbee had planned to show her fashions at 2020 New York Fashion Week, but the show was cancelled due to COVID-19.
She has scraped together enough money for plane fare, and has a tasty fundraiser to help pay for her accommodations in New York.
Every Monday and Thursday in August Weatherbee will be making and selling Indian tacos out of her Westbank home at 3501 Elk Rd. with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Sales are by pick up only and run from 11 a.m. until they are sold out.
Indian tacos are made with a crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside bannock, topped with meaty chili and favourite taco fixings such as sour cream, salsa, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
People can buy an Indian taco for $7, bannock for $2 and a Pepsi or bottled water for $1.
Weatherbee also has a fundraising page at gofund.me/98d71b77.