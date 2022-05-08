Most people seem to believe health diminishes with age. But does is it really? Should we actually expect that after each birthday past a certain age to feel less energetic, less vibrant than the year before?
I’ll bet most of us grew up thinking that more birthdays was simply
tantamount to looking and feeling older.
Truth bomb here. If you subscribe to the belief that, with concerted effort in the right areas, you can slow down and perhaps even reverse signs of aging, and take steps in the right direction, it can happen.
From a scientific standpoint there are several areas of “loss” that can happen in the body as we age.
The good, or even better news is that, despite what might be going on in your body, your DNA, those genes that are passed down in the family good and bad, control only 20-30% of the outcome of our health.
Which means we actually control
70-80%.
Think about that for a minute. What you eat, the thoughts you let in your brain, the environment around you, how much water you drink, how many hours and the quality fo sleep you get each night, how you handle stress, the supplements you take or don't, all play a role in what that 70-80% looks like.
Let’s take a look at some of the nutrients many people are deficient in and what we can do to slow down and replenish these losses.
Collagen is the most abundant
protein in your body. It’s found not only in your hair, skin and nails, but also in your bones, teeth, tendons,
ligaments, muscle, cornea, vascular system, fascia and connective tissue.
Around age 35, collagen production slows and levels can be down by about 30%.
Although you may begin to notice fine lines and wrinkles starting, the internal effects are more important. Connective tissue and artery walls can become weaker and less supportive, resulting in joint stiffness,
arthritis and limited mobility. Bone density may be affected. As well as seeing skin sag and bruise more easily, the appearance of cellulite, hair loss and brittle nails may become more apparent.
And because an additional 30% can be lost every decade past 40, taking a collagen supplement is definitely something to consider.
Like collagen, nitric oxide is something our bodies produce less of as we age, but is essential.
In 1998, scientists Robert F. Furchgott, Louis J. Ignarro and Ferid Murad won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for their discoveries of nitric oxide as a signalling molecule in the cardiovascular system.”
Nitric oxide keeps blood flowing, and blood flow is life. Better blood flow means more oxygen is delivered to the body and brain, nutrients are better absorbed, inflammation is reduced and immune function is improved.
Increasing those leafy greens, broccoli, garlic, citrus fruits, and certain food-based supplements can help support the body in nitric oxide production.
Increased fat around the middle, low muscle tone and a decrease in strength is indicative of muscle loss, known as sarcopenia.
More commonly seen in seniors, muscle loss can however, occur at any age. Any one or combination of a sedentary lifestyle, extended hospital stay, low physical activity, inflammation, stress, poor diet and low protein intake can all contribute to lost
muscle.
And a lower percentage of muscle mass, naturally means a higher percentage of body fat.
Body composition changes depending on if what you’re doing is protecting muscle or storing fat.
Daily exercise that incorporates weight-bearing activities, managing stress, eating a clean, balanced diet, including a protein at each meal or supplementing with a quality protein shake (and please no Boost, Ensure or Glucerna) helps protect and build muscle mass.
Once affecting only the eldest of our seniors, people in their early 40s are now suffering with memory loss and conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s.
Over the last decade or so, some doctors and scientists have labelled these lifestyle diseases as Type 3 Diabetes.
Knowing that, along with the fact that we have 70-80% control over the outcome of our health, it is prudent and necessary to do what you can on a daily basis to change your lifestyle in a way that will balance blood sugar and support/restore health to your body.
Eliminating packaged, processed, and refined foods, especially sugar and artificial sweeteners, is a fabulous place to start.
Replacing pop, energy drinks, clarified juices, fancy coffee drinks etc., with lots of water, along with eating small balanced meals that include a protein, healthy fat and unprocessed carbohydrate (fruits and veggies are best) stabilizes blood sugar, creates hormonal balance, supports a healthy inflammatory response and will have you seeing noticeable improvements in short order.
Although we’d like to think we can flip a switch and change our habits overnight, it's best to choose one thing and start there. Commit to doing 1% better for your health everyday. Think of where you’ll be in a year.
If you are experiencing any or all
of these, please remember that your current situation is likely less about the number of birthdays you've celebrated and more about the things
you do or don’t do consistently over time.
Which is great news because that means the odds are in your favour when it comes to start reversing those negative effects and start taking back control of your health.
Tania Gustafson is a nutritionist
and fitness coach.
On the web: fuelignitethrive.com. Email: tania@fuelignitethrive.com. Facebook: 8 Weeks is All it Takes.