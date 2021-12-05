OVERVIEW: Gaslighters and spinners try to avoid being questioned or pressed to provide more clarity. They think they are so good at it that others don’t notice anymore. It’s just that people are tired and stressed over many more important things and don’t have time to dial onto the stupid channel.
Plans to get away from it all take shape. A time out on many levels will be helpful. The status of rulers or those in charge will be discussed more openly with names put forward as to who is best suited to hold the reins.
Those with control issues show their true colours. Compromises can be made or reviewed so all involved feel more comfortable about it.
ARIES: The support of others will help you attain a more secure position. Check support level.
TAURUS: Tug a bit more on the reins that are key to progress or getting things done. Organize.
GEMINI: Carry on as is until you secure your power base. This will be important to all involved.
CANCER: Confidential talks may need careful handling to avoid emotional control issues etc.
LEO: Keep finances or assets private for now it you are requiring any alterations to status.
VIRGO: Your push for change or more freedom but still require following certain protocols.
LIBRA: Look at what it will cost to make when making choices with location or residences.
SCORPIO: Give out information on a need-to-know basis for now. Pull all the related parts together.
SAGITTARIUS: power behind the scenes is decisive as matters are steered toward goals.
CAPRICORN: Private conversations need to be continued until it is safe to share any of it.
AQUARIUS: Take command if others need you too. They have faith in your abilities etc.
PISCES: Your charm sways others to your way of thinking. They reach easy agreement.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.