Around 1990, Lorne Musclow was driving down Gordon Road when he spotted the remains of the Guisachan barn in one big heap.
Being an avid wood craftsman, he stopped to see if he could salvage some of the wood. He obtained several manure-coated planks, which he took home.
Musclow carefully removed the manure, and identified the wood as ponderosa pine. He found many square-headed nails embedded in the wood. These nails are possibly the original nails from when the barn was built.
Before he refinished the wood, Musclow removed the nails, so they would not lose their patina during the refinishing procedure.
The nails were carefully put back in place, and are still visible in the wood.
Musclow used the planks to build a picnic table. Before he moved from his Westside home to a townhouse unit in Kelowna, Lorne removed the top boards from the table.
Adding metal legs which he found in a garage sale, the Guisachan barn wood was re-fashioned into a small bench.
Many years ago, Musclow’s family operated a camp in Algonquin Park, Ontario.
His mother, Ellen, ran the camp while his father, Charles, was a log house builder and the camp guide.
In 1942, with a potentially tricky pregnancy, the family decided to move from the wilderness camp, to be closer to medical help.
They moved to the Pacific Coast, landing between Westview and Grief Point, B.C. A series of moves to Desolation Sound and Cortez Island ended up with them purchasing 26 acres on Cortez in 1948.
Musclow soon became intrigued by the many tugboats and barges that would pass by or anchor offshore, awaiting better weather. Using an old canoe he found, Lorne would paddle out to the boats and soon befriended many of the boat workers.
By 1951, at age 18, he became a deckhand on an RCMP boat. For six years, he batched on the boats, as they travelled up and down the coast, until he obtained a Masters Classification and made the rank of captain.
In 1957, Musclow married Janice Keith and he spent 24 more years as captain with the RCMP Marine Division.
In 1981, Lorne and Janice retired to their Penticton property which they had earlier acquired. Their goal was to build a house and grow an organic garden.
After two years, they found that his small pension was not covering their expenses. They spotted an ad for captain on the Fintry Queen.
Being a seasonal operation, Lorne thought this would fit well with his retirement plans.
After two years of commuting from Penticton to Kelowna, Lorne and Janice moved to West Kelowna. Lorne continued as captain of the Fintry Queen for 19 more years.
In 1992, they moved into a townhouse unit off Gordon Road, in Kelowna.
Now, in April, 2021, Musclow is moving to an independent living facility, and is donating the table to our heritage community.
This will be an excellent reminder of the Guisachan history.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.