More new territory this week.
Cycling buddy Dave posted a Kelowna ride he calls Hills and Thrills, basically every walkway between streets in the Mission, and then a series of dirt and gravel trails in the Mission and East Kelowna.
The route is too complicated to explain turn-by-turn, but included the Mission Creek Greenway, Bellevue Creek Greenway, Mission Ridge Park and what we have nicknamed Nora’s Trail. It’s a reminder that friends and neighbours know and can share hidden trails if you ask or go with them.
On Tuesday, cycling buddy Kent took us to the KVR west of Summerland (trailhead on Fyffe Road). We went as far as Faulder during the 2018 freshet when parts of the rail trail were washed out.
The trail is still in great shape and you can now pass by a short section where a creekside chainlink fence is hanging in mid-air. The major washout nearby has been repaired.
However, at kilometre 16 (one km east of Crump), there is major erosion damage and you have to cross a sidestream. For the four ATVs, that wasn’t a problem but we threw a few logs across to pass the bikes over. We went as far as the major trestle 22 kilometres in. Highly recommended except for the washouts.
—————
Lots of outdoor news this week so each bit will be brief.
Silver Star Mountain Resort launched the sale of bike season passes, rentals and bike school reservations on May 3 and almost immediately sold more than 75% of bike season passes.
Both pass and ticket numbers will be limited this season, which is June 25-Sept. 6.
Big White Ski Resort launches its bike season on July 1, and will be open Thursday-Sunday and holiday Mondays. You can secure your downhill season pass for the upcoming winter and get $100 off your 2021 bike season pass.
—————
Two newsworthy items reveal outdoor enthusiasts are itching to hit the trails even on private property and in construction zones.
On the South Slopes, a major petition drive opposing a cattle grazing pilot project on former SEKID property and two pieces of Crown land in the Field Road area has collected 857 signatures as of Tuesday.
The City of Kelowna also asked enthusiasts to stay off Upper Mission trails where a contractor is building the new South Perimeter Road.
—————
Great news for the Armstrong-to-Sicamous rail trail project.
The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail has received $250,000 tourism funding.
A portion of the trail in Enderby and Splatsin First Nation territory will be constructed as a pilot section later this year. It includes vegetation restoration and landscaping, trail amenities, signage and addressing invasive plants.
A community capital fundraising campaign encourages corporate/
community donations as many grants require a matching financial commitment. All contributions are tax-deductible. For more information or to make a donation, go to ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca/donate
—————
Feedback from reader Scott of Summerland:
“Thank you for summarizing the various funding announcements regarding the KVR trail. My wife and I have ridden various sections many times over the years and we have also visited several rail trails in Idaho, Washington state and Oregon.
“It’s good to have money directed towards improvements but it’s misdirected, in my humble opinion. Outhouses, kiosks, signage and picnic tables are fine and all good rail trails have these facilities. But the KVR has two needs that are much more important.
“Spend the money on upgrading the surface! It doesn’t matter how great the signage is or whether the outhouse is new. The KVR will never become the world-class rail trail that it could be without a solid financial commitment to improving the surface, not just in the problem areas (the area between Myra and Chute Lake is terrible in many locations) but on the whole length. B.C. is truly wasting a huge asset that could attract visitors from all over the world.
“Keep all motorized vehicles off the trail! There is no place for ATVs and motorbikes on the KVR. Install barriers wherever they’re needed and enforce the non-motorized rule. Otherwise, we’re pouring money down the drain upgrading surfaces that only get chewed up.
“Visitors will not ride a trail that is full of small ponds, and has long stretches of soft sand and gravel that is difficult to pedal through. They’re also not going to appreciate breathing dust from off-road vehicles which should not be on there in the first place.”
And on the Ministry of Forests turning Kootenay rail trails into logging roads:
“Yes, that move was a classic. I think that one stretch was being used by logging trucks long before. My wife and I encountered trucks near Farron when we rode the Columbia and Western about seven years ago.
“A big part of the issue is that the off-road lobby is very powerful. … The more we have ridden in the U.S., the more convinced I am that we are wasting such an opportunity. B.C.’s rail trails could be the finest experience on the planet if we could only find the right combination of administration and money.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net