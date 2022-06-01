A local stylist is in a competition to be named the Ultimate Stylist and needs your votes.
Ashley Taron is a local makeup artist, stylist, photographer and painter. Winning the contest hosted by Life and Style Magazine would help her jump-start her dream career, she said. The winner receives $10,000 and is featured in the magazine.
People can vote on Facebook. Thursday is the last day of voting in the current round, in which Taron was recently in second place.
Go to ultstylist.com/2022/ashley-taron for a link to her profile competition and the vote. If she moves on, she’ll need your votes again.