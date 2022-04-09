Winter conditions continued at Big White Ski Resort during its last week of downhill skiing while spring arrived at nearby Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club this week.
Big White enjoyed sub-zero conditions with two centimetres of new snow on Monday, 10 cm on Tuesday and 22 cm on Wednesday (with a temperature of -9 C), and a total of 29 cm during the past seven days.
Big White is celebrating the end of another great ski season by rolling out a series of lift ticket deals.
Season passholders from Apex, Silver Star and Baldy received 50% off lift tickets Tuesday through Friday. The resort also gave frontline and essential workers one free lift ticket to be redeemed those days.
Season passholders can give one free lift ticket to a friend or family member this weekend.
Kelowna Nordic is nearing the end of grooming for the season.
“A low snowpack and pooling water have eliminated many of the lower trails from our grooming roster,” said groomer/president Ryland Garton in an email to members on Tuesday.
“The upper trails are still good but getting to them may be a challenge. If a trail is not groomed, it is because of a hazard. From here on, we will only groom if conditions are good to do so, to move machinery and attachments around, and use up some winter diesel in the tanks.”
Grooming will be posted on the Nordic Pulse report, he said. “Members with dogs may ski anywhere. The grooms may be skate-only in places, and will all commence and end at the Summit (parking lot). Skiers will have to walk up from Kallis car park for the first 150 metres but we will groom down to there. Thanks for your support in what has been a challenging season.”
—————
Last weekend, Silver Star Mountain Resort ended its successful winter season, bringing back in-person events, live music and full capacity dining, welcoming the return of overseas guests, and launching successful new events such as the Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon in partnership with Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.
Its Play Forever Fund raised $8,000 for the Arts Council of the North Okanagan; and serving staff donated a portion of their tips — $3,000 and matched by Play Forever Fund — to a Ukrainian fundraiser.
—————
Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops is celebrating the end of its 60th ski season with the return of a classic spring festival this weekend.
Wonder Weekend, as it was fondly known in the 1970s, will offer a variety of events, including favourites like the Slush Cup along with new additions like the Snow Way Down Bike Slalom.
—————
You can’t miss members of the Friends of the South Slopes trail maintenance crew this year when they are working in Myra-Bellevue and Okanagan Mountain provincial parks since they will be wearing their new “safety green” high-visibility T-shirts.
Thanks to a donation from Okanagan Power Equipment and production from Chevy’s Source for Sports, the new eye-blinding shirts will raise public awareness of the work done by FOSS in the two provincial parks.
—————
The Osoyoos Desert Society’s new $834,789 boardwalk is nearing completion, said managing director Jayme Friedt this week.
“We are holding an invitation-only, ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. on April 21. The new boardwalk is fantastic and we are very pleased with it! We plan to open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.”
You can take a self-guided tour on the 1.5-kilometre elevated walkway or a guided tour later in the season, but the latter “will vary depending on our staffing/volunteer situation this summer so it’s hard to say (hours/days) right now,” she said.
“The boardwalk trail was the initial capital improvement of the Osoyoos Desert Centre over 20 years ago and it was definitely on its last legs! Tours are an integral part of the Osoyoos Desert Centre experience. With an average of 10,000 guests visiting each year, it provides an up-close look at our extraordinary and endangered antelope-brush habitat without disturbing it.”
The new boardwalk was built by C3 Industries of Osoyoos with durable Fiberon composite decking material that is low-maintenance, weather-resistant, non-slip and long-lasting.
Visitors to the 27-hectare nature interpretive area can learn about desert ecology, habitat restoration and conservation of endangered ecosystems in the South Okanagan.
The headquarters offers hands-on exhibits, a native plant demonstration garden, gift shop, outdoor picnic area for a snack or bag lunch and spectacular views.
Located three kilometres north of Osoyoos off Highway 97, Osoyoos Desert Centre is open from May through early October.
—————
The Meadowlark Nature Festival will return to the South Okanagan May 20-23 after a two-year hiatus with hiking, cycling, canoeing, bird watching, art walks, film screenings, writing sessions and photography workshops.
Registration opened Wednesday.
“We reached out to our group of tour guides and volunteers to ensure that the tours we present are as diverse and interesting as we can make them,” said Paul Lockington, festival co-ordinator. The schedule is now posted at: meadowlarkfestival.ca “so you can choose your next adventure.”
—————
A two-hour FireSmart cleanup of Kalamoir Regional Park is planned 10 a.m.-noon on April 23 to help prevent forest fires, the first cleanup since 2019 due to COVID-19 limitations. This volunteer project is a partnership involving Friends of Kalamoir Park, Lakeview Heights Community Association and Regional District of Central Okanagan.
“The objective is to reduce the risk of forest fires in Kalamoir by removing dry material that easily burns. This includes pruning trees, raking pine needles, picking up sticks and branches, and moving small logs,” said James Chivers-Wilson, president of Friends of Kalamoir Regional Park.
Tools, work gloves and high-visibility vests will be provided. Register through the Facebook page of Friends.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net