A fashion show illustrating the changing role of women in society will be presented in Kelowna on May 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel.
“Waisted Efforts,” narrated by fashion historian Ivan Sayers, is a major fundraiser of the CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women), Kelowna.
The fundraiser supports scholarships and bursaries for women and girls through Okanagan College, UBC Okanagan and the Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society. In 2021 alone, nearly $17,000 was awarded to deserving students across the region.
Waisted Efforts shows how 20th-century fashion evolved alongside the social and political emancipation of women. Sayers is both a collector and curator of fashion dating back to 1700, as well as an entertaining narrator, offering anecdotes on the evolution of fashion though the years.
The event begins at 12:30 and includes afternoon tea with a small plate of sweets and savouries, as well as the opportunity to win prizes.
CFUW hosts the fundraiser every three years, but due to the pandemic, the event has been cancelled twice.
This year, the fashion show will be held in conjunction with the CFUW BC Council AGM and Conference, May 13-15.
Tickets are $80. Cheques can be sent to CFUW Kelowna, P.O. Box 21168 Orchard Park, Kelowna, B.C.. V1Y 9N8, purchased at His and Hers Fashions, Capri Mall or sent by e-transfer to cfuwkelownaevent@
gmail.com with pickup at door.
For more information visit cfuwkelownaclub.org.